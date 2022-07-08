0
Friday 8 July 2022 - 01:24

Zionist Military Holds Surprise Drill Simulating Strike on Gaza

Story Code : 1003329
Zionist Military Holds Surprise Drill Simulating Strike on Gaza
An ‘Israeli’ television channel revealed that the regime’s military carried out a surprise drill in a base near al-Naqab region to practice for an incursion into the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Arabic-language Sama news agency reported on Thursday.

According to the report, ‘Israeli’ occupation troopers were summoned without prior notice and took part in the training exercise, claiming that the war in Gaza may break unexpectedly and abruptly.

Jasem al-Barghouti, a West Bank-based official with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, cited the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Palestinian Rafiq Riyad Ghanam near Jenin on Wednesday, saying that ‘Israel’ has left Palestinians no option other than “intifada,” an Arabic word meaning rising up against ‘Israeli’ aggression.

“The occupying Zionist regime is pressing ahead with its murders and Rafiq Ghanam’s martyrdom is sounding the alarms,” he said, adding, “we have no choice but to start another intifada and an overwhelming revolution to set the scene to guarantee the destruction of the settlements, banishment of the occupiers and protection of the [Palestinian] land and the people.”

Palestinian resistance groups and activists have frequently warned that the ‘Israeli’ practices and settler “assaults” against Palestinians in the West Bank will lead to a new intifada.

The first Palestinian intifada erupted in Gaza in 1987 and lasted six years. ‘Israeli’ suppression of the Intifada left 1500 Palestinians dead and tens of thousands injured. The second Intifada, also known as the al-Aqsa Intifada, began on September 28, 2000, when the Zionist regime stormed the holy al-Aqsa Mosque with thousands of troops deployed in and around the Old City of al-Quds.

More to the point, last May, the Tel Aviv regime waged war on Gaza, but it was faced with a strong reaction from the Gaza-based resistance groups, particularly Hamas, which launched thousands of rockets into the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories in response.

The war, also known as Operation al-Quds Sword, only lasted for 11 days. Overwhelmed by the significantly developed military capabilities of Palestinian resistance factions, the Zionist regime was forced to announce a unilateral ceasefire.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia Might Invite ‘Israeli’ Official to Biden Visit
Saudi Arabia Might Invite ‘Israeli’ Official to Biden Visit
Russia: US Should Pay Compensation If COVID-19 Claim Confirmed
Russia: US Should Pay Compensation If COVID-19 Claim Confirmed
7 July 2022
China Blames NATO for ‘Creating Conflicts, Waging Wars’
China Blames NATO for ‘Creating Conflicts, Waging Wars’
7 July 2022
Britain behind Human Rights Project against Iran: Iranian VP
Britain behind Human Rights Project against Iran: Iranian VP
7 July 2022
This grab from a video clip shot by Iranian drones shows foreigners visiting Iran
IRGC detains foreigners spying in Iran's deserts
7 July 2022
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
US Cannot Have it Both Ways at JCPOA Revival Talks: Iran FM
6 July 2022
Hackers Offer Data on 1 Billion Chinese After Alleged Leak
Hackers Offer Data on 1 Billion Chinese After Alleged Leak
6 July 2022
PA President Abbas, Hamas Leader Haniyeh Meet for First Time in Years
PA President Abbas, Hamas Leader Haniyeh Meet for First Time in Years
6 July 2022
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
5 July 2022
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
5 July 2022
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
5 July 2022
Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad
West, Turkey transferring Daesh, HTS terrorists from Syria's Idlib to Ukraine: Syrian envoy
5 July 2022
New documents expose secret US wars
New documents expose secret US wars
5 July 2022