0
Friday 8 July 2022 - 01:57

Ukraine Must Fight Corruption Too, Says UN Development Chief

Story Code : 1003330
Ukraine Must Fight Corruption Too, Says UN Development Chief
Fighting corruption -- endemic in Ukraine long before the war began -- will "prevent theft from its own people", United Nations Development Program administrator Achim Steiner told AFP.

Corruption is theft from development, from the public coffers and ultimately from citizens themselves, the UNDP chief said, on the sidelines of the Lugano reconstruction conference.

The two-day gathering in Switzerland, which concluded Tuesday, saw participants agree on the Lugano Declaration, laying out key principles for how to rebuild Ukraine from the ashes of the war.

They included that Ukraine itself must be in the driving seat on how to rebuild, and also that the recovery process must be twinned with far-reaching reforms.

UNDP has been present in Ukraine for decades but had to review its priorities following the outbreak of the war and the huge surge of refugees and internally displaced people.

Steiner noted that one of UNDP's focal points is good governance.

"We have anti-corruption support systems that we provide to governments -- but it is at their invitation that we do so," the 61-year-old said.

"It is in Ukraine's interest also to be seen to be proactive in this field," he added, because if it is, "there is a significant amount of financing that will come from abroad" to rebuild the country.

Building confidence

In Lugano, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the goal was "not to fight corruption, but make corruption impossible", notably via the broad digitalization of public services to reduce "human interaction" -- and thereby limit the opportunities for corrupt transactions.

Steiner said UNDP would work with Ukraine on accountability, transparency and using digital technology for E-government platforms.

"These are the means by which we can very quickly strengthen that confidence in Ukraine's ability to manage this -- and also raise the level of confidence of the international community," he said.

In its 2021 public-sector Corruption Perceptions Index, the NGO Transparency International ranked Ukraine 122nd out of 180 countries.

The position is better than in 2014, when it ranked 142nd, and higher than 136th-placed Russia, but far behind countries in the European Union -- which Kiev aspires to join -- where even the lowest-ranked nation, Bulgaria, is 78th.

UNDP is active in 170 territories and Steiner, like many of his peers in charge of UN aid organizations, stressed that Russia's war in Ukraine was also having serious knock-on impacts on many other countries that should not be overlooked.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia Might Invite ‘Israeli’ Official to Biden Visit
Saudi Arabia Might Invite ‘Israeli’ Official to Biden Visit
Russia: US Should Pay Compensation If COVID-19 Claim Confirmed
Russia: US Should Pay Compensation If COVID-19 Claim Confirmed
7 July 2022
China Blames NATO for ‘Creating Conflicts, Waging Wars’
China Blames NATO for ‘Creating Conflicts, Waging Wars’
7 July 2022
Britain behind Human Rights Project against Iran: Iranian VP
Britain behind Human Rights Project against Iran: Iranian VP
7 July 2022
This grab from a video clip shot by Iranian drones shows foreigners visiting Iran
IRGC detains foreigners spying in Iran's deserts
7 July 2022
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
US Cannot Have it Both Ways at JCPOA Revival Talks: Iran FM
6 July 2022
Hackers Offer Data on 1 Billion Chinese After Alleged Leak
Hackers Offer Data on 1 Billion Chinese After Alleged Leak
6 July 2022
PA President Abbas, Hamas Leader Haniyeh Meet for First Time in Years
PA President Abbas, Hamas Leader Haniyeh Meet for First Time in Years
6 July 2022
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
5 July 2022
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
5 July 2022
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
5 July 2022
Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad
West, Turkey transferring Daesh, HTS terrorists from Syria's Idlib to Ukraine: Syrian envoy
5 July 2022
New documents expose secret US wars
New documents expose secret US wars
5 July 2022