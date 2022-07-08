0
Friday 8 July 2022 - 01:59

Boris Johnson to Resign as British PM: Media

Story Code : 1003331
Boris Johnson to Resign as British PM: Media
Downing Street sources confirmed to Sky News that Johnson would address the nation later in the day.

According to the media outlet’s sources, a new leader is expected to be in place before the Conservative Party conference, which is expected to be held in late September or October, TASS reported.

However, many political analysts say that the country does not have time to wait for a new Tory leader to be chosen.

Experts are pointing to serious inflation issues, rising living costs and mass strikes, expressing doubt that Johnson will be able to continue serving as prime minister for so long after announcing his resignation.
