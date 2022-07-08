0
Friday 8 July 2022 - 02:06

U.S. Pressed Lebanon to Criticize Hezbollah for Launching Drones: Axios

U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein and U.S. ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea spoke to senior political and military leaders in Lebanon over the weekend. They raised concerns about the drones incident and asked the Lebanese government to publicly speak against it, the sources added.

After the U.S. pressure, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib on Monday issued a statement committing to the U.S.-led negotiations and criticizing Hezbollah without directly mentioning it by name.

“Any act that falls outside the framework of the state’s responsibility and the diplomatic track within which negotiations are taking place, is unacceptable and exposes [Lebanon] to unnecessary risks,” Bou Habib and Mikati said.

Last Saturday, Hezbollah launched three unmanned aerial vehicles that were heading for the Karish gas field which lies in the disputable maritime zone on the borders between Lebanon and the Zionist entity.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah recently threatened the Zionist entity against extracting gas from the contested offshore reserve, saying that the Lebanese Resistance movement is capable of preventing such action, including by force.
