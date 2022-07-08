0
Friday 8 July 2022 - 11:59

Head of IOF’s Northern Command: Hezbollah Keeps Us Busy All the Time

Story Code : 1003369
Head of IOF’s Northern Command: Hezbollah Keeps Us Busy All the Time
According to the “Israeli” website “Israel” Hayom, Baram said: “The Syrian army does not pose a threat to us, on the other hand, Hezbollah occupies us all our time,” adding: “Whoever lives in the Middle East must know how to prepare for war, this can happen from zero to a hundred”.
 
In parallel, the website published a report detailing what it called “The ‘IOF’s interception of an additional Hezbollah drone” saying that “The IOF detection systems identified an unmanned plane on its way from Lebanon towards the economic waters.”
 
The website quoted him as saying, "The IOF shot down the drone far from the maritime borders and did not pose any threat or danger," noting that the drone belonged to Hezbollah and was shot down in the Lebanese maritime zone.
 
“Israeli” security sources in the occupied northern territories told “Israel” Hayom that they “Do not expect the northern border to heat up in the near time," considering that “The residents of the northern border have become accustomed to hearing the buzzing of drones several times a week”.
Source : Hebrew Media
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message to 2022 Hajj: US, “Israeli” Failure Clearly Seen in Palestine, Lebanon & the Region
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message to 2022 Hajj: US, “Israeli” Failure Clearly Seen in Palestine, Lebanon & the Region
Putin: Russia Hasn’t Really Started Anything Yet
Putin: Russia Hasn’t Really Started Anything Yet
8 July 2022
Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Feared Dead After Being Shot at Campaign Event
Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Feared Dead After Being Shot at Campaign Event
8 July 2022
Gantz, Abbas Meet to Discuss ‘Security’
Gantz, Abbas Meet to Discuss ‘Security’
8 July 2022
Saudi Arabia Might Invite ‘Israeli’ Official to Biden Visit
Saudi Arabia Might Invite ‘Israeli’ Official to Biden Visit
7 July 2022
Russia: US Should Pay Compensation If COVID-19 Claim Confirmed
Russia: US Should Pay Compensation If COVID-19 Claim Confirmed
7 July 2022
China Blames NATO for ‘Creating Conflicts, Waging Wars’
China Blames NATO for ‘Creating Conflicts, Waging Wars’
7 July 2022
Britain behind Human Rights Project against Iran: Iranian VP
Britain behind Human Rights Project against Iran: Iranian VP
7 July 2022
This grab from a video clip shot by Iranian drones shows foreigners visiting Iran
IRGC detains foreigners spying in Iran's deserts
7 July 2022
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
US Cannot Have it Both Ways at JCPOA Revival Talks: Iran FM
6 July 2022
Hackers Offer Data on 1 Billion Chinese After Alleged Leak
Hackers Offer Data on 1 Billion Chinese After Alleged Leak
6 July 2022
PA President Abbas, Hamas Leader Haniyeh Meet for First Time in Years
PA President Abbas, Hamas Leader Haniyeh Meet for First Time in Years
6 July 2022
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
5 July 2022