Friday 8 July 2022 - 13:10

Gantz, Abbas Meet to Discuss ‘Security’

Story Code : 1003379
The meeting “was conducted on positive terms,” Gantz’s office said in a statement. The two discussed the so-called “civilian cooperation” and “the complexities of the upcoming period in Israel,” possibly referring to the fifth election cycle since 2019, Israeli media reported.
 
“The two agreed to continue security coordination and to avoid unilateral measures,” the statement added.
 
Senior Palestinian aide Hussein al-Sheikh said Abbas “stressed the importance of creating a political horizon, respecting the signed agreements and stopping the actions and measures that lead to the deterioration of the situation,” according to The Times of Israel.
 
Abbas also stressed the importance of a “calm atmosphere before President Biden’s visit, which we welcome,” al-Sheikh said.
 
The meeting, which included other top Israeli security officials, lasted two hours and took place in Ramallah.
 
Channel 12 reported on Thursday that occupation authorities fear unrest in the West Bank ahead and during Biden visit.
