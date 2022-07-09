0
Saturday 9 July 2022 - 01:21

Bibi Bloc Secures 61 Seats in New Poll

Story Code : 1003461
Bibi Bloc Secures 61 Seats in New Poll
This is the first time the polls have shown the Likud-led bloc being able to form a coalition without the help of the right-wing Yamina party, now led by Ayelet Shaked. Previous polls have also shown deadlocks, with no party being able to form a coalition.

Yamina, in the poll, would not cross the threshold in the November 1 election, receiving only 2.6 percent of the vote. The current threshold to enter the Knesset is 3.25 percent. Other polls, including Kantar Group’s latest poll, also show Yamina not crossing the threshold.

Meretz, the entity’s left-wing party, currently led by Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, doesn't cross the threshold as well, according to Panels Politics, with a mere 2.1 percent of the vote. Various polls show Meretz either not making the threshold or taking four seats in the Knesset.

According to Panels Politics, Likud would win 36 seats, the Religious Zionist party with 10, Shas with eight and United Torah Judaism with 7.

Alternatively, Prime Minister Yair Lapid's centrist Yesh Atid party would receive 23 seats of the 120-seat Knesset. Blue and White would receive nine, Labor six, New Hope and Yisrael Beitenu five, and the Ra'am party would net four seats.

Panels Politics' previous poll on June 30 gave Lapid's party only 22 seats, possibly indicating that serving as the country's premier is helping win favor.
Comment


Featured Stories
A C-130 Hercules is seen on the flight line at al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, on June 28, 2016.
Israeli officials secretly sent to Qatar to bolster security ties with US military
Syria’s Assad inaugurates projects in first visit to Aleppo since liberation from terrorists
Syria’s Assad inaugurates projects in first visit to Aleppo since liberation from terrorists
9 July 2022
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (C) receives Israeli minister of military affairs Benny Gantz in Ramallah on July 7, 2022.
‘Service to Israeli enemy’: Palestinian resistance slams Abbas for meeting Israeli minister
9 July 2022
A US weapons shipment to Ukraine is shown arriving at Boryspil Airport near Kiev last January.
Pentagon plans ‘years’ of military aid to Ukraine
9 July 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message to 2022 Hajj: US, “Israeli” Failure Clearly Seen in Palestine, Lebanon & the Region
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message to 2022 Hajj: US, “Israeli” Failure Clearly Seen in Palestine, Lebanon & the Region
8 July 2022
Putin: Russia Hasn’t Really Started Anything Yet
Putin: Russia Hasn’t Really Started Anything Yet
8 July 2022
Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Feared Dead After Being Shot at Campaign Event
Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Feared Dead After Being Shot at Campaign Event
8 July 2022
Gantz, Abbas Meet to Discuss ‘Security’
Gantz, Abbas Meet to Discuss ‘Security’
8 July 2022
Saudi Arabia Might Invite ‘Israeli’ Official to Biden Visit
Saudi Arabia Might Invite ‘Israeli’ Official to Biden Visit
7 July 2022
Russia: US Should Pay Compensation If COVID-19 Claim Confirmed
Russia: US Should Pay Compensation If COVID-19 Claim Confirmed
7 July 2022
China Blames NATO for ‘Creating Conflicts, Waging Wars’
China Blames NATO for ‘Creating Conflicts, Waging Wars’
7 July 2022
Britain behind Human Rights Project against Iran: Iranian VP
Britain behind Human Rights Project against Iran: Iranian VP
7 July 2022
This grab from a video clip shot by Iranian drones shows foreigners visiting Iran
IRGC detains foreigners spying in Iran's deserts
7 July 2022