Another Shooting from Kalashnikov Assault Rifle Takes Place in France

Islam Times - Another incident involving a Kalashnikov assault rifle occurred on Friday night in the southeastern French city of Grenoble, according to French media.

A shooter allegedly armed with a Kalashnikov assault weapon shot a young man near Grenoble’s Olympic Village, according to the French daily Dauphine Libere. Before law enforcement came, the shooter fled the crime scene.Local media reported later that French police had received reports of two men on a scooter, one of whom was armed with a weapon. A police officer shot and killed a young kid armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle and aiming at an incoming patrol.Earlier, one person was killed after a shooting in the southern city of Nice, France.The attacker from the first shooting had fled, with the area being searched by the police. However, as his whereabouts were discovered and the police tried to make an arrest, a shooting led to the death of the attacker.France’s public prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme said gunshots were fired by a police officer during an operation to detain the suspects connected to a murder committed in Las Planas on 24 December 2021.The prosecutor explained that “the operation went wrong” before adding that a policeman had opened fire at one of the people.