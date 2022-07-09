Former Japanese PM Dies after Shooting Incident

Islam Times - Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) sources say former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo has died. He was shot during a speech on Friday in the city of Nara, near Kyoto.

Shinzo Abe, the former Prime Minister, died at a hospital in Kashihara City, Nara Prefecture, where he was being treated, according to LDP officials.Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, the former Prime Minister Abe was shot from behind while giving a speech near Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara City, Japan’s NHKNews reported.The former Prime Minister Abe was taken by ambulance from the scene and then flown by a helicopter to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City for treatment.According to the fire department, former Prime Minister Abe had a wound and bleeding on the right side of his neck, subcutaneous bleeding on his left chest, and cardiopulmonary arrest, but he was being treated in Kashihara City, Nara Prefecture, according to LDP executives.He then pronounced dead at the hospital. He was 67 years old at the time.