0
Saturday 9 July 2022 - 05:11

Gazans prepare for Eid al-Adha amid harsh economic conditions

Story Code : 1003493
Gazans prepare for Eid al-Adha amid harsh economic conditions

The sacred Muslim occasion comes at the end of the Hajj season and it will be observed in Palestine on Saturday.

Gazans have been observing Eid al-Adha under a tight Israeli siege since 2007.

Muslims around the world buy new clothes, special gifts and sweets for their loved ones on this festive occasion but most Gazans can’t afford such luxury.

People are seen browsing the merchandise lining the streets and sidewalks of Gaza and hardly buying anything.

They shop for long hours to try and find affordable gifts for their families.

According to UN figures some eighty percent of Gazans depend on humanitarian aid to survive.

Experts say the Israeli blockade in place since 2007 has devastated Gaza’s economy and worsened the living conditions.

All happy occasions in this impoverished territory have been marred by the blockade and Israeli atrocities in recent years.

Palestinians in the Gaza strip are preparing themselves for Eid al-Adha holiday, despite the dire straits facing them due to the Israeli blockade.
Comment


Featured Stories
A C-130 Hercules is seen on the flight line at al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, on June 28, 2016.
Israeli officials secretly sent to Qatar to bolster security ties with US military
Syria’s Assad inaugurates projects in first visit to Aleppo since liberation from terrorists
Syria’s Assad inaugurates projects in first visit to Aleppo since liberation from terrorists
9 July 2022
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (C) receives Israeli minister of military affairs Benny Gantz in Ramallah on July 7, 2022.
‘Service to Israeli enemy’: Palestinian resistance slams Abbas for meeting Israeli minister
9 July 2022
A US weapons shipment to Ukraine is shown arriving at Boryspil Airport near Kiev last January.
Pentagon plans ‘years’ of military aid to Ukraine
9 July 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message to 2022 Hajj: US, “Israeli” Failure Clearly Seen in Palestine, Lebanon & the Region
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message to 2022 Hajj: US, “Israeli” Failure Clearly Seen in Palestine, Lebanon & the Region
8 July 2022
Putin: Russia Hasn’t Really Started Anything Yet
Putin: Russia Hasn’t Really Started Anything Yet
8 July 2022
Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Feared Dead After Being Shot at Campaign Event
Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Feared Dead After Being Shot at Campaign Event
8 July 2022
Gantz, Abbas Meet to Discuss ‘Security’
Gantz, Abbas Meet to Discuss ‘Security’
8 July 2022
Saudi Arabia Might Invite ‘Israeli’ Official to Biden Visit
Saudi Arabia Might Invite ‘Israeli’ Official to Biden Visit
7 July 2022
Russia: US Should Pay Compensation If COVID-19 Claim Confirmed
Russia: US Should Pay Compensation If COVID-19 Claim Confirmed
7 July 2022
China Blames NATO for ‘Creating Conflicts, Waging Wars’
China Blames NATO for ‘Creating Conflicts, Waging Wars’
7 July 2022
Britain behind Human Rights Project against Iran: Iranian VP
Britain behind Human Rights Project against Iran: Iranian VP
7 July 2022
This grab from a video clip shot by Iranian drones shows foreigners visiting Iran
IRGC detains foreigners spying in Iran's deserts
7 July 2022