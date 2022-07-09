Gazans prepare for Eid al-Adha amid harsh economic conditions

Islam Times - Palestinians in the blockaded Gaza Strip are preparing for Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice amid dire economic conditions.

The sacred Muslim occasion comes at the end of the Hajj season and it will be observed in Palestine on Saturday.Gazans have been observing Eid al-Adha under a tight Israeli siege since 2007.Muslims around the world buy new clothes, special gifts and sweets for their loved ones on this festive occasion but most Gazans can’t afford such luxury.People are seen browsing the merchandise lining the streets and sidewalks of Gaza and hardly buying anything.They shop for long hours to try and find affordable gifts for their families.According to UN figures some eighty percent of Gazans depend on humanitarian aid to survive.Experts say the Israeli blockade in place since 2007 has devastated Gaza’s economy and worsened the living conditions.All happy occasions in this impoverished territory have been marred by the blockade and Israeli atrocities in recent years.Palestinians in the Gaza strip are preparing themselves for Eid al-Adha holiday, despite the dire straits facing them due to the Israeli blockade.