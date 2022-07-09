0
Saturday 9 July 2022 - 09:42

Protesters storm Sri Lankan president’s residence

Story Code : 1003512
Police use a water canon to disperse demonstrators demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka
Police use a water canon to disperse demonstrators demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country's crippling economic crisis, in Colombo on July 8, 2022.

A local source told AFP on Saturday that the head of state was “escorted to safety,” with troops firing warning shots to keep protesters at bay.

According to Reuters, which cited Defense Ministry sources, Rajapaksa had already been whisked off to another location on Friday ahead of the planned rally over the weekend. Attempts by security forces to prevent demonstrators from entering the presidential residence have apparently failed, an eyewitness told the media outlet.

Footage published by local TV channel NewsFirst showed protesters, some with Sri Lankan flags in their hands, forcing their way into the compound. A Facebook livestream from inside the residence also depicted demonstrators overrunning the building. 

According to local hospital sources cited by Reuters, at least 21 people, including two police officers, have sustained injuries as a result. 

Sri Lanka is in the grip of simultaneous fuel and food crises, brought on by the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused a downturn in tourism and led to a shortage of foreign currency. As a result, Sri Lanka is unable to pay for imports, and due to a default that was declared on its external debt in mid-April, the country can no longer borrow funds from foreign investors.

The latest crisis has sparked protests across the country, which have been going on for months, especially in the capital Colombo. Protesters are demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for mismanagement.
Comment


Featured Stories
A C-130 Hercules is seen on the flight line at al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, on June 28, 2016.
Israeli officials secretly sent to Qatar to bolster security ties with US military
Syria’s Assad inaugurates projects in first visit to Aleppo since liberation from terrorists
Syria’s Assad inaugurates projects in first visit to Aleppo since liberation from terrorists
9 July 2022
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (C) receives Israeli minister of military affairs Benny Gantz in Ramallah on July 7, 2022.
‘Service to Israeli enemy’: Palestinian resistance slams Abbas for meeting Israeli minister
9 July 2022
A US weapons shipment to Ukraine is shown arriving at Boryspil Airport near Kiev last January.
Pentagon plans ‘years’ of military aid to Ukraine
9 July 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message to 2022 Hajj: US, “Israeli” Failure Clearly Seen in Palestine, Lebanon & the Region
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message to 2022 Hajj: US, “Israeli” Failure Clearly Seen in Palestine, Lebanon & the Region
8 July 2022
Putin: Russia Hasn’t Really Started Anything Yet
Putin: Russia Hasn’t Really Started Anything Yet
8 July 2022
Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Feared Dead After Being Shot at Campaign Event
Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Feared Dead After Being Shot at Campaign Event
8 July 2022
Gantz, Abbas Meet to Discuss ‘Security’
Gantz, Abbas Meet to Discuss ‘Security’
8 July 2022
Saudi Arabia Might Invite ‘Israeli’ Official to Biden Visit
Saudi Arabia Might Invite ‘Israeli’ Official to Biden Visit
7 July 2022
Russia: US Should Pay Compensation If COVID-19 Claim Confirmed
Russia: US Should Pay Compensation If COVID-19 Claim Confirmed
7 July 2022
China Blames NATO for ‘Creating Conflicts, Waging Wars’
China Blames NATO for ‘Creating Conflicts, Waging Wars’
7 July 2022
Britain behind Human Rights Project against Iran: Iranian VP
Britain behind Human Rights Project against Iran: Iranian VP
7 July 2022
This grab from a video clip shot by Iranian drones shows foreigners visiting Iran
IRGC detains foreigners spying in Iran's deserts
7 July 2022