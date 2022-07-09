0
Saturday 9 July 2022 - 15:18

IRGC Disbands Terrorist Group NW Iran

Story Code : 1003555
IRGC Disbands Terrorist Group NW Iran
The IRGC Ground Force’s Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base said in a statement that the armed terrorist team had plans to cross the northwestern border and enter Iran to carry out sabotage operations.

The statement said the intruders were arrested in an ambush laid by the IRGC Ground Force troops in a border area near the city of Salmas.

“The terrorist team was fully disbanded and the IRGC forces captured ammunition and equipment,” it added, saying “the Iranian forces have not suffered any damages in the operation.”

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin Warns: Sanctions Risk Energy Price Catastrophe
Putin Warns: Sanctions Risk Energy Price Catastrophe
US Seeks to Drag Out Conflict in Ukraine by Supplying It with New Weapons: Embassy
US Seeks to Drag Out Conflict in Ukraine by Supplying It with New Weapons: Embassy
9 July 2022
A C-130 Hercules is seen on the flight line at al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, on June 28, 2016.
Israeli officials secretly sent to Qatar to bolster security ties with US military
9 July 2022
Syria’s Assad inaugurates projects in first visit to Aleppo since liberation from terrorists
Syria’s Assad inaugurates projects in first visit to Aleppo since liberation from terrorists
9 July 2022
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (C) receives Israeli minister of military affairs Benny Gantz in Ramallah on July 7, 2022.
‘Service to Israeli enemy’: Palestinian resistance slams Abbas for meeting Israeli minister
9 July 2022
A US weapons shipment to Ukraine is shown arriving at Boryspil Airport near Kiev last January.
Pentagon plans ‘years’ of military aid to Ukraine
9 July 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message to 2022 Hajj: US, “Israeli” Failure Clearly Seen in Palestine, Lebanon & the Region
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message to 2022 Hajj: US, “Israeli” Failure Clearly Seen in Palestine, Lebanon & the Region
8 July 2022
Putin: Russia Hasn’t Really Started Anything Yet
Putin: Russia Hasn’t Really Started Anything Yet
8 July 2022
Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Feared Dead After Being Shot at Campaign Event
Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Feared Dead After Being Shot at Campaign Event
8 July 2022
Gantz, Abbas Meet to Discuss ‘Security’
Gantz, Abbas Meet to Discuss ‘Security’
8 July 2022
Saudi Arabia Might Invite ‘Israeli’ Official to Biden Visit
Saudi Arabia Might Invite ‘Israeli’ Official to Biden Visit
7 July 2022
Russia: US Should Pay Compensation If COVID-19 Claim Confirmed
Russia: US Should Pay Compensation If COVID-19 Claim Confirmed
7 July 2022
China Blames NATO for ‘Creating Conflicts, Waging Wars’
China Blames NATO for ‘Creating Conflicts, Waging Wars’
7 July 2022