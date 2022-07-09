IRGC Disbands Terrorist Group NW Iran

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Ground Force managed to disband a team of armed terrorists in Iran’s northwestern province of West Azarbaijan.

The IRGC Ground Force’s Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base said in a statement that the armed terrorist team had plans to cross the northwestern border and enter Iran to carry out sabotage operations.The statement said the intruders were arrested in an ambush laid by the IRGC Ground Force troops in a border area near the city of Salmas.“The terrorist team was fully disbanded and the IRGC forces captured ammunition and equipment,” it added, saying “the Iranian forces have not suffered any damages in the operation.”