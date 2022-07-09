0
Saturday 9 July 2022 - 15:46

US Seeks to Drag Out Conflict in Ukraine by Supplying It with New Weapons: Embassy

Story Code : 1003558
US Seeks to Drag Out Conflict in Ukraine by Supplying It with New Weapons: Embassy
The statement comes in the wake of US President Joe Biden’s decision to grant Ukraine another package of military aid worth about $400 million.

"This decision is based on Washington’s fierce desire to drag out the conflict at any cost and, by using its weapons’ supplies, to compensate for increasing multiple casualties among the nationalist battalions and Ukrainian troops," the statement from the Russian Embassy reads, TASS reported.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) said earlier in the day that the newly-announced package of military aid for Ukraine includes four additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) high-precision artillery rounds and "other equipment."

"Included in this latest set of gear and supplies is something the US has previously not sent to Ukraine: 1,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery billed as having greater precision," the DoD said in a statement.

The American defense department cited an unnamed senior defense official from Pentagon as saying that: "This is a new type [of] 155 mm artillery ammunition. It has greater precision. It offers Ukraine precise ... capability for specific targets. It will save ammunition."

The US Department of Defense also said in its statement that: "Also included in the latest package, are four additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems which will complement the eight already in place. There is also additional ammunition for those HIMARS systems, some tactical vehicles, demolition munitions, spare parts and other equipment."

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow would recognize the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. 

Putin then said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had decided to carry out a "special military operation" in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin Warns: Sanctions Risk Energy Price Catastrophe
Putin Warns: Sanctions Risk Energy Price Catastrophe
US Seeks to Drag Out Conflict in Ukraine by Supplying It with New Weapons: Embassy
US Seeks to Drag Out Conflict in Ukraine by Supplying It with New Weapons: Embassy
9 July 2022
A C-130 Hercules is seen on the flight line at al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, on June 28, 2016.
Israeli officials secretly sent to Qatar to bolster security ties with US military
9 July 2022
Syria’s Assad inaugurates projects in first visit to Aleppo since liberation from terrorists
Syria’s Assad inaugurates projects in first visit to Aleppo since liberation from terrorists
9 July 2022
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (C) receives Israeli minister of military affairs Benny Gantz in Ramallah on July 7, 2022.
‘Service to Israeli enemy’: Palestinian resistance slams Abbas for meeting Israeli minister
9 July 2022
A US weapons shipment to Ukraine is shown arriving at Boryspil Airport near Kiev last January.
Pentagon plans ‘years’ of military aid to Ukraine
9 July 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message to 2022 Hajj: US, “Israeli” Failure Clearly Seen in Palestine, Lebanon & the Region
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message to 2022 Hajj: US, “Israeli” Failure Clearly Seen in Palestine, Lebanon & the Region
8 July 2022
Putin: Russia Hasn’t Really Started Anything Yet
Putin: Russia Hasn’t Really Started Anything Yet
8 July 2022
Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Feared Dead After Being Shot at Campaign Event
Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Feared Dead After Being Shot at Campaign Event
8 July 2022
Gantz, Abbas Meet to Discuss ‘Security’
Gantz, Abbas Meet to Discuss ‘Security’
8 July 2022
Saudi Arabia Might Invite ‘Israeli’ Official to Biden Visit
Saudi Arabia Might Invite ‘Israeli’ Official to Biden Visit
7 July 2022
Russia: US Should Pay Compensation If COVID-19 Claim Confirmed
Russia: US Should Pay Compensation If COVID-19 Claim Confirmed
7 July 2022
China Blames NATO for ‘Creating Conflicts, Waging Wars’
China Blames NATO for ‘Creating Conflicts, Waging Wars’
7 July 2022