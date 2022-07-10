0
Sunday 10 July 2022 - 01:22

President Raisi: Enemies Use Takfirist Groups, Discord to Disunite Muslims

Story Code : 1003605
President Raisi: Enemies Use Takfirist Groups, Discord to Disunite Muslims
President Raisi who was speaking for a group of Kordestan Shia and Sunni clerics at the end of this first day of his tour of this province said that the Islamic clerics are the inheritors of the prophets, and today they are the main safeguarding forces of the society against the enemies’ probable attacks.

The president praised the people of Iran’s Kordestan province for both safeguarding the country’s borders, and for endeavoring in scientific frontiers, promising them that the government knows its duty of serving this great people wholeheartedly, both in the spiritual and in improvement of the people’s living conditions.

He said that the Islamic world is entangled with Zionist, American and British-made seditions, and although Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei had warned against this threat, it took the Islamic world a while to get aware about the plot to seed discord in it.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin Warns: Sanctions Risk Energy Price Catastrophe
Putin Warns: Sanctions Risk Energy Price Catastrophe
US Seeks to Drag Out Conflict in Ukraine by Supplying It with New Weapons: Embassy
US Seeks to Drag Out Conflict in Ukraine by Supplying It with New Weapons: Embassy
9 July 2022
A C-130 Hercules is seen on the flight line at al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, on June 28, 2016.
Israeli officials secretly sent to Qatar to bolster security ties with US military
9 July 2022
Syria’s Assad inaugurates projects in first visit to Aleppo since liberation from terrorists
Syria’s Assad inaugurates projects in first visit to Aleppo since liberation from terrorists
9 July 2022
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (C) receives Israeli minister of military affairs Benny Gantz in Ramallah on July 7, 2022.
‘Service to Israeli enemy’: Palestinian resistance slams Abbas for meeting Israeli minister
9 July 2022
A US weapons shipment to Ukraine is shown arriving at Boryspil Airport near Kiev last January.
Pentagon plans ‘years’ of military aid to Ukraine
9 July 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message to 2022 Hajj: US, “Israeli” Failure Clearly Seen in Palestine, Lebanon & the Region
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message to 2022 Hajj: US, “Israeli” Failure Clearly Seen in Palestine, Lebanon & the Region
8 July 2022
Putin: Russia Hasn’t Really Started Anything Yet
Putin: Russia Hasn’t Really Started Anything Yet
8 July 2022
Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Feared Dead After Being Shot at Campaign Event
Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Feared Dead After Being Shot at Campaign Event
8 July 2022
Gantz, Abbas Meet to Discuss ‘Security’
Gantz, Abbas Meet to Discuss ‘Security’
8 July 2022
Saudi Arabia Might Invite ‘Israeli’ Official to Biden Visit
Saudi Arabia Might Invite ‘Israeli’ Official to Biden Visit
7 July 2022
Russia: US Should Pay Compensation If COVID-19 Claim Confirmed
Russia: US Should Pay Compensation If COVID-19 Claim Confirmed
7 July 2022
China Blames NATO for ‘Creating Conflicts, Waging Wars’
China Blames NATO for ‘Creating Conflicts, Waging Wars’
7 July 2022