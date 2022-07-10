President Raisi: Enemies Use Takfirist Groups, Discord to Disunite Muslims

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the Takfirist tendencies and sowing seeds of discord are the enemies’ tools to disunite the Islamic world, but Kordestan province emerged prestigious from such tests as every inch of this land bears proof that men and women of this land bravely resisted against anti-revolution forces and enemies.

President Raisi who was speaking for a group of Kordestan Shia and Sunni clerics at the end of this first day of his tour of this province said that the Islamic clerics are the inheritors of the prophets, and today they are the main safeguarding forces of the society against the enemies’ probable attacks.The president praised the people of Iran’s Kordestan province for both safeguarding the country’s borders, and for endeavoring in scientific frontiers, promising them that the government knows its duty of serving this great people wholeheartedly, both in the spiritual and in improvement of the people’s living conditions.He said that the Islamic world is entangled with Zionist, American and British-made seditions, and although Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei had warned against this threat, it took the Islamic world a while to get aware about the plot to seed discord in it.