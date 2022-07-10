2 ISIS Positions Dismantled in Iraq

Islam Times - A source in Iraq's PMU announced that two headquarters belonging to ISIS remnants in the west of Ramadi city were dismantled.

The source highlighted that no casualties were inflicted on Iraqi forces during the operation.Also, last week, Iraqi security forces announced that the most dangerous ISIS member was apprehended on the border of Diyala Province and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq after seven years of being wanted.Five other dangerous ISIS terrorists were also captured in the Iraqi provinces of Al-Anbar, Kirkuk, Saladin and Sulaymaniyah recently.After nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIS terror outfit, which occupied about a third of Iraq, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from ISIS hands in December 2017.The remaining elements of ISIS are still operating in some areas in Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh and Al-Anbar provinces.