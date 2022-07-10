Ceasefire in Yemen on Verge of Collapse

Islam Times - The Head of Yemen's Political Supreme Council warned about the resumption of military operations due to the frequent ceasefire violations by Saudi-led war-mongering collation.

The Yemeni people have been witnessing an all-out war waged by the Saudi-led collation against them since March 26, 2015. The war backed by the US and some European countries has left more than 100,000 Yemeni people killed, hundreds of thousands wounded, and about 4 million displaced.During the past 7 years, the UN and some of the region's countries made efforts to establish a permanent ceasefire but all failed due to the Saudis' obstructionism and the Western powers' reluctance to stop the war.At the end of the seventh year of the war, the Yemenis and Saudis agreed on a two-month ceasefire through the mediation of the UN, which was implemented in April and extended in June for the next two months.The ceasefire was agreed on for the main reason and that was associated with the battlefield where the Yemeni forces had managed to impose heavy damage on the Saudi regime, which divulged that Saudi Arabia was such a vulnerable country.Yet, Saudi Arabia violated the ceasefire. Although several ships carrying oil products and humanitarian aid arrived in Yemen in the last 3 months, with Sana'a International Airport and Hodeidah Port being reopened, the situation no longer survived in the Saudis' approach. Still, Al Saud frequently seized ships carrying fuel to Yemen and did not allow scheduled flights to Sana'a International Airport.Meanwhile, some roads are still closed in Yemen.The approach shows that Al Saud wants an incomplete ceasefire through which it can prevent the Yemeni missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia. In fact, Riyadh is trying to show that it still has the upper hand in the war against Yemen with an incomplete ceasefire on the one hand and to reduce the pressure of the world's general public against itself, on the other hand.Yet, some analysts believe that Saudi's suspicious acts in the Presidential Council, which has replaced the resigned government after the resignation of the fugitive Yemeni president Mansour Hadi, suggest that Saudi Arabia is planning for the formation of a new coalition and refresh to resume war on Yemen.The Yemenis however criticized such an approach and warned about its consequences. The Head of Yemen's Political Supreme Council Mahdi al-Mashat reported Riyadh's opposition to reopening roads, stopping the seizure of oil tankers, and lifting the blockade on Sana'a International Airport and Hodeidah Port.Al-Mashat warned that if Al Saud's approach of repeatedly violating the ceasefire continues, all things may change and move towards the resumption of military operations.The Deputy Foreign Minister of Yemen's National Salvation Government Hussein al-Ezzi also warned in a twee that if reliable and inclusive agreements were not reached, including human and economic dimensions, no extension of the fake ceasefires would be possible.