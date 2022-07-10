0
Sunday 10 July 2022 - 01:53

Damavand Destroyer to Join Naval Fleet in Caspian Sea Soon: Iran Navy Chief

Story Code : 1003610
Damavand Destroyer to Join Naval Fleet in Caspian Sea Soon: Iran Navy Chief
The commander made the remarks on Saturday on the sidelines of the second day of the two-day military drills “Sustainable Security 1401” in the Caspian Sea.

“The Damavand destroyer has been built using the most recent equipment with the efforts of domestic experts and will soon join the northern fleet of the [Iranian] Navy in a special ceremony, he said.

He further explained that Damavand has been produced with the aim of safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity across the Caspian Sea.

The Navy chief also admired his forces’ technological advances in the Caspian Sea region, where, he said, the Islamic Republic produces many destroyers.

“The enemies should know that the era of illusions is over now, and the sacred establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran has reached a high level of prosperity regarding its armed forces,” he said.

Commenting on the drills, Irani said if similar exercises are held jointly with friendly neighboring countries, the security level in the strategic sea “will increase significantly.”

Iran’s Deputy Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hamzeh Ali Kaviani said on Friday that the annual drills are being held at three levels of water, land, and air with the purpose of assessing the performance of systems and preparedness of the naval forces in the Caspian Sea.

He said various surface and airborne units of the Navy, including ship-based missile launchers, helicopters, and sea-based drones and electronic warfare systems, as well as marine and ranger units of the Navy are participating in the maritime exercise.

Describing the Caspian Sea as the sea of peace and friendship for the neighboring countries, Kaviani said, “We will not allow anyone to disrupt order and security of this sea.”

The Islamic Republic’s military doctrine holds that the country’s armed capability solely serves defensive purposes and poses no threat to other states.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin Warns: Sanctions Risk Energy Price Catastrophe
Putin Warns: Sanctions Risk Energy Price Catastrophe
US Seeks to Drag Out Conflict in Ukraine by Supplying It with New Weapons: Embassy
US Seeks to Drag Out Conflict in Ukraine by Supplying It with New Weapons: Embassy
9 July 2022
A C-130 Hercules is seen on the flight line at al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, on June 28, 2016.
Israeli officials secretly sent to Qatar to bolster security ties with US military
9 July 2022
Syria’s Assad inaugurates projects in first visit to Aleppo since liberation from terrorists
Syria’s Assad inaugurates projects in first visit to Aleppo since liberation from terrorists
9 July 2022
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (C) receives Israeli minister of military affairs Benny Gantz in Ramallah on July 7, 2022.
‘Service to Israeli enemy’: Palestinian resistance slams Abbas for meeting Israeli minister
9 July 2022
A US weapons shipment to Ukraine is shown arriving at Boryspil Airport near Kiev last January.
Pentagon plans ‘years’ of military aid to Ukraine
9 July 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message to 2022 Hajj: US, “Israeli” Failure Clearly Seen in Palestine, Lebanon & the Region
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message to 2022 Hajj: US, “Israeli” Failure Clearly Seen in Palestine, Lebanon & the Region
8 July 2022
Putin: Russia Hasn’t Really Started Anything Yet
Putin: Russia Hasn’t Really Started Anything Yet
8 July 2022
Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Feared Dead After Being Shot at Campaign Event
Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Feared Dead After Being Shot at Campaign Event
8 July 2022
Gantz, Abbas Meet to Discuss ‘Security’
Gantz, Abbas Meet to Discuss ‘Security’
8 July 2022
Saudi Arabia Might Invite ‘Israeli’ Official to Biden Visit
Saudi Arabia Might Invite ‘Israeli’ Official to Biden Visit
7 July 2022
Russia: US Should Pay Compensation If COVID-19 Claim Confirmed
Russia: US Should Pay Compensation If COVID-19 Claim Confirmed
7 July 2022
China Blames NATO for ‘Creating Conflicts, Waging Wars’
China Blames NATO for ‘Creating Conflicts, Waging Wars’
7 July 2022