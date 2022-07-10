Damavand Destroyer to Join Naval Fleet in Caspian Sea Soon: Iran Navy Chief

Islam Times - Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani says the homegrown Damavand destroyer, outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment, will soon join the Navy’s fleet in the Caspian Sea north of the country.

The commander made the remarks on Saturday on the sidelines of the second day of the two-day military drills “Sustainable Security 1401” in the Caspian Sea.“The Damavand destroyer has been built using the most recent equipment with the efforts of domestic experts and will soon join the northern fleet of the [Iranian] Navy in a special ceremony, he said.He further explained that Damavand has been produced with the aim of safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity across the Caspian Sea.The Navy chief also admired his forces’ technological advances in the Caspian Sea region, where, he said, the Islamic Republic produces many destroyers.“The enemies should know that the era of illusions is over now, and the sacred establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran has reached a high level of prosperity regarding its armed forces,” he said.Commenting on the drills, Irani said if similar exercises are held jointly with friendly neighboring countries, the security level in the strategic sea “will increase significantly.”Iran’s Deputy Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hamzeh Ali Kaviani said on Friday that the annual drills are being held at three levels of water, land, and air with the purpose of assessing the performance of systems and preparedness of the naval forces in the Caspian Sea.He said various surface and airborne units of the Navy, including ship-based missile launchers, helicopters, and sea-based drones and electronic warfare systems, as well as marine and ranger units of the Navy are participating in the maritime exercise.Describing the Caspian Sea as the sea of peace and friendship for the neighboring countries, Kaviani said, “We will not allow anyone to disrupt order and security of this sea.”The Islamic Republic’s military doctrine holds that the country’s armed capability solely serves defensive purposes and poses no threat to other states.