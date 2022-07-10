Iran FM Spokesman Reacts to US Official’s anti-Iran Remarks

Islam Times - Iran foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani has responded to remarks by the National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House.

In reaction to the remarks by the National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House regarding the issue of completing air defense systems in the region, Nasser Kanani, the spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry said on Saturday evening that “Bringing up the issue is provocative and the Islamic Republic of Iran sees these statements as a threat to national and regional security.”“The fact that America brings up and pursues such issues without properly understanding the realities in the region, which is solely aimed at Iranophobia and creating division among the countries of the region, shows that what is important for America is securing its illegitimate interests and creating breathing space for the Zionist regime in the region.”Kanani expressed his surprise that this White House official has portrayed himself as the spokesperson for the regional countries and added that contrary to these miscalculated statements, Iran has always focused on dialogue, participation and regional cooperation to ensure the security and common interests of the regional countries without foreign interference.The spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs further stated that the attempt to create new security concerns in the region will have no result but undermining the collective regional security and ensuring the security interests of the Zionist regime.He added that it is not possible to create a security belt for the Zionist regime by deception and spreading Iranophobia.Kanani emphasized that history shows that the arms arsenals cannot create security, adding that the establishment of common regional security depends on the collective cooperation among the countries of the region and its preservation and stability and requires the promotion of intra-regional understanding, and Iran in accordance with its neighborhood policy, has seriousness and determination in this regard.In the end, the spokesperson said the entry of foreigners into any regional process not only will not create security and stability, but also it is the main cause of creating tensions in the region and regional division. Therefore, just as the two-decade presence of America in Iraq and Afghanistan did not bring security to these countries, laying any ground for increasing the US presence and role in regional security mechanisms will solely lead to insecurity, instability and the spread of terrorism at the regional level.