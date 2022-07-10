0
Sunday 10 July 2022 - 02:11

Iran FM Spokesman Reacts to US Official’s anti-Iran Remarks

Story Code : 1003611
Iran FM Spokesman Reacts to US Official’s anti-Iran Remarks
In reaction to the remarks by the National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House regarding the issue of completing air defense systems in the region, Nasser Kanani, the spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry said on Saturday evening that “Bringing up the issue is provocative and the Islamic Republic of Iran sees these statements as a threat to national and regional security.”

“The fact that America brings up and pursues such issues without properly understanding the realities in the region, which is solely aimed at Iranophobia and creating division among the countries of the region, shows that what is important for America is securing its illegitimate interests and creating breathing space for the Zionist regime in the region.”

Kanani expressed his surprise that this White House official has portrayed himself as the spokesperson for the regional countries and added that contrary to these miscalculated statements, Iran has always focused on dialogue, participation and regional cooperation to ensure the security and common interests of the regional countries without foreign interference.

The spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs further stated that the attempt to create new security concerns in the region will have no result but undermining the collective regional security and ensuring the security interests of the Zionist regime.

He added that it is not possible to create a security belt for the Zionist regime by deception and spreading Iranophobia.

Kanani emphasized that history shows that the arms arsenals cannot create security, adding that the establishment of common regional security depends on the collective cooperation among the countries of the region and its preservation and stability and requires the promotion of intra-regional understanding, and Iran in accordance with its neighborhood policy, has seriousness and determination in this regard.

In the end, the spokesperson said the entry of foreigners into any regional process not only will not create security and stability, but also it is the main cause of creating tensions in the region and regional division. Therefore, just as the two-decade presence of America in Iraq and Afghanistan did not bring security to these countries, laying any ground for increasing the US presence and role in regional security mechanisms will solely lead to insecurity, instability and the spread of terrorism at the regional level.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin Warns: Sanctions Risk Energy Price Catastrophe
Putin Warns: Sanctions Risk Energy Price Catastrophe
US Seeks to Drag Out Conflict in Ukraine by Supplying It with New Weapons: Embassy
US Seeks to Drag Out Conflict in Ukraine by Supplying It with New Weapons: Embassy
9 July 2022
A C-130 Hercules is seen on the flight line at al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, on June 28, 2016.
Israeli officials secretly sent to Qatar to bolster security ties with US military
9 July 2022
Syria’s Assad inaugurates projects in first visit to Aleppo since liberation from terrorists
Syria’s Assad inaugurates projects in first visit to Aleppo since liberation from terrorists
9 July 2022
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (C) receives Israeli minister of military affairs Benny Gantz in Ramallah on July 7, 2022.
‘Service to Israeli enemy’: Palestinian resistance slams Abbas for meeting Israeli minister
9 July 2022
A US weapons shipment to Ukraine is shown arriving at Boryspil Airport near Kiev last January.
Pentagon plans ‘years’ of military aid to Ukraine
9 July 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message to 2022 Hajj: US, “Israeli” Failure Clearly Seen in Palestine, Lebanon & the Region
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message to 2022 Hajj: US, “Israeli” Failure Clearly Seen in Palestine, Lebanon & the Region
8 July 2022
Putin: Russia Hasn’t Really Started Anything Yet
Putin: Russia Hasn’t Really Started Anything Yet
8 July 2022
Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Feared Dead After Being Shot at Campaign Event
Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Feared Dead After Being Shot at Campaign Event
8 July 2022
Gantz, Abbas Meet to Discuss ‘Security’
Gantz, Abbas Meet to Discuss ‘Security’
8 July 2022
Saudi Arabia Might Invite ‘Israeli’ Official to Biden Visit
Saudi Arabia Might Invite ‘Israeli’ Official to Biden Visit
7 July 2022
Russia: US Should Pay Compensation If COVID-19 Claim Confirmed
Russia: US Should Pay Compensation If COVID-19 Claim Confirmed
7 July 2022
China Blames NATO for ‘Creating Conflicts, Waging Wars’
China Blames NATO for ‘Creating Conflicts, Waging Wars’
7 July 2022