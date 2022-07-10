0
Sunday 10 July 2022 - 03:00

Sayyed Abdulmalik: Saudi Regime Obstructs Hajj, Allowing Only Very Limited Number of Muslims

Story Code : 1003617
Sayyed Abdulmalik: Saudi Regime Obstructs Hajj, Allowing Only Very Limited Number of Muslims
In a statement, Sayyed Abdulmalik explained that Hajj comes as one of the pillars of Islam and the Saudi regime practices policies that hinder its performance.

Pointing out that the Saudi regime blackmails pilgrims with burdensome financial costs until Hajj has become a difficult trip, Sayyed said that “the Saudi regime obstructs Hajj by allowing only very limited numbers of Muslims”.

He indicated that the Saudi regime prevents some Muslims from performing Hajj due to their political position against it or the US and Israeli enemy.

The Leader of the Revolution pointed out that the very high costs of Hajj are unjustified, much more than non-religious tourism in Saudi Arabia. "It is clear that the Saudi regime facilitates arrival of those coming to Saudi Arabia to attend immoral parties," he added.

Regarding the Saudi alliance with the Israeli enemy, Sayyed Abdulmalik said, "In addition to the suffering of Muslims towards the Hajj, the Israeli threat to Al-Aqsa Mosque continues, exposing some Arab regimes' alliance with the enemy."

He added that "the Saudi regime receives the delegations of Jews and Zionists with all welcome, reverence and facilitation, unlike the delegations of Muslims,"   stressing that the Saudi regime is preparing to receive the US president during the days of Hajj without respect for this great occasion of Islam.

He pointed out that Eid al-Adha is a great occasion to consolidate the Islamic unity, as the unity of the Muslim nation is one of the basic foundations of the Hajj Pilgrimage.
