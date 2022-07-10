0
Sunday 10 July 2022 - 08:38

US Introduces New Sanctions over Failure to Provoke Uprising in Cuba: Foreign Ministry

Story Code : 1003644
US Introduces New Sanctions over Failure to Provoke Uprising in Cuba: Foreign Ministry
"In view of failed attempt to provoke popular uprising in #Cuba in 2021, the US government & its Secretary of State are seeking to discredit people’s victory over imperialist aggression. Their repeated coercive measures violate International Law & UN Charter," he wrote on Twitter, TASS reported.
 
On Saturday, the US administration introduced visa sanctions against 28 Cuban officials whom Washington accuses of suppressing domestic disturbances last July as well as of restricting access to information.
 
The US Department of State did not list any specific names of those sanctioned.
 
Last July, disturbances broke out in several Cuban towns, and President Miguel Diaz-Canel urged his supporters to take to the streets to prevent provocations against the government. The Cuban authorities held the US responsible for organizing the riots.
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE Relations with Israel
UAE Relations with Israel
Biden: US Continues to Increase Pressure until Iran Returns to Deal
Biden: US Continues to Increase Pressure until Iran Returns to Deal
10 July 2022
Johnson Reportedly Considering Leaving Politics Altogether
Johnson Reportedly Considering Leaving Politics Altogether
10 July 2022
Report: US, Allies Likely Incapable of Sustaining Current Level of Support for Ukraine
Report: US, Allies Likely Incapable of Sustaining Current Level of Support for Ukraine
10 July 2022
Putin Warns: Sanctions Risk Energy Price Catastrophe
Putin Warns: Sanctions Risk Energy Price Catastrophe
9 July 2022
US Seeks to Drag Out Conflict in Ukraine by Supplying It with New Weapons: Embassy
US Seeks to Drag Out Conflict in Ukraine by Supplying It with New Weapons: Embassy
9 July 2022
A C-130 Hercules is seen on the flight line at al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, on June 28, 2016.
Israeli officials secretly sent to Qatar to bolster security ties with US military
9 July 2022
Syria’s Assad inaugurates projects in first visit to Aleppo since liberation from terrorists
Syria’s Assad inaugurates projects in first visit to Aleppo since liberation from terrorists
9 July 2022
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (C) receives Israeli minister of military affairs Benny Gantz in Ramallah on July 7, 2022.
‘Service to Israeli enemy’: Palestinian resistance slams Abbas for meeting Israeli minister
9 July 2022
A US weapons shipment to Ukraine is shown arriving at Boryspil Airport near Kiev last January.
Pentagon plans ‘years’ of military aid to Ukraine
9 July 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message to 2022 Hajj: US, “Israeli” Failure Clearly Seen in Palestine, Lebanon & the Region
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message to 2022 Hajj: US, “Israeli” Failure Clearly Seen in Palestine, Lebanon & the Region
8 July 2022
Putin: Russia Hasn’t Really Started Anything Yet
Putin: Russia Hasn’t Really Started Anything Yet
8 July 2022
Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Feared Dead After Being Shot at Campaign Event
Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Feared Dead After Being Shot at Campaign Event
8 July 2022