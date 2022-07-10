0
Sunday 10 July 2022 - 08:40

Sri Lanka’s President to Step Down

Story Code : 1003645
The events on Saturday were the culmination of months of anti-government protests fueled by an unprecedented economic crisis that bankrupted the South Asian island nation, and fury over the ruling Rajapaksa clan’s corruption.
 
Hundreds of thousands of people had massed in the capital, Colombo, on Saturday to demand the government take responsibility for mismanaging the nation’s finances, and for crippling food and fuel shortages, AFP reported.
 
After storming the gates of the presidential palace, a throng of protesters walked through its rooms, with some among the boisterous crowd jumping into the compound’s pool.
 
After fleeing, Rajapaksa boarded a naval craft at the Colombo port and was taken to the island’s southern waters, where he said would finally bow to demands for him to step down.
 
“To ensure a peaceful transition, the president said he will step down on July 13,” parliamentary speaker Mahinda Abeywardana said in a televised statement.
 
Rajapaksa had to be extracted from his residence by troops who fired into the air to keep the crowd outside at bay.
 
Soon after the protesters stormed the presidential palace, Rajapaksa’s nearby seafront office also fell into the hands of protesters.
 
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the first person in line to succeed Rajapaksa, called a meeting with political leaders and said he was willing to step down to pave the way for a unity government.
 
But that failed to placate protesters, who stormed the premier’s private residence and set it alight after night fell.
 
Footage shared on social media showed a crowd cheering the blaze, which broke out shortly after a security detachment guarding Wickremesinghe attacked several journalists outside the home.
 
A spokeswoman for Colombo’s main hospital said three people were being treated for gunshot wounds, along with 36 others suffering breathing difficulties after being caught up in tear gas barrages.
 
Sri Lanka has suffered through months of shortages of basic goods, lengthy blackouts and galloping inflation after running out of foreign currency to import necessities.
 
The government has defaulted on its $51 billion external debt and is seeking an International Monetary Fund bailout.
 
Sri Lanka has nearly exhausted its already scarce supplies of petrol, and people unable to travel to the capital held protests in other cities across the island on Saturday.
 
Demonstrators had already maintained a months-long protest camp outside Rajapaksa’s office demanding his resignation.
