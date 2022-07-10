0
Sunday 10 July 2022 - 08:44

Zionist Settlers Attack Southern West Bank

Story Code : 1003646
The Zionist military and settlers incite violence against the Palestinians, and the Zionist military shoot at the Palestinians if they try to defend themselves against the settlers' attacks.
 
According to the Ma'a Palestine news site, the Zionists of Kiryat Arba settlement, with the support of the Israeli regime military, attacked the Jaber neighborhood in the east of al-Khalīl on Saturday night and damaged Palestinian cars in the neighborhood by shouting slogans and throwing stones.
 
The report adds that Israeli regime soldiers also injured several Palestinians by throwing sound bombs and tear gas.
 
The attack occurred while tens of thousands of Palestinians offered Eid al-Adha prayer in Al-Aqsa Mosque on Saturday despite the restrictions of the Israeli regime.
 
The mayor of Al-Khalil, Tayseer Abu Sneineh, announced that holding the Eid al-Adha prayer at the Ebrahimi Shrine despite the restrictions of the Israeli regime is the biggest slap in the face of the occupiers' plans to Judaize the Ebrahimi Mosque area and change its features.
 
Earlier, the Israel regime Walla news website published and revealed that the Zionist settlers have intensified terrorist operations against Palestinians so that since the beginning of the year, they have carried out 400 attacks against Palestinians, while they are immune from punishment.
 
According to the statistics of some organizations active in the field of peace, there are about 666,000 settlers, 145 settlements, and 140 scattered settlements (without official construction permits) in the West Bank, including East al-Quds.
