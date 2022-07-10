0
Sunday 10 July 2022 - 08:47

Polls Open in Japan Election Overshadowed by Abe’s Killing

Story Code : 1003648
The election on Sunday could see the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) increase its majority, Al Jazeera reported.
 
Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister who remained a dominant presence in the LDP, was gunned down on Friday while delivering a speech in support of a local candidate in the western city of Nara, a killing the political establishment condemned as an attack on democracy itself.
 
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other politicians have insisted the shock killing would not halt the democratic process.
 
“We must never allow violence to suppress speech during elections, which are the foundation of democracy,” he said on Saturday.
 
Elections for seats in the parliament’s less powerful upper house are typically seen as a referendum on the sitting government, and the latest opinion polls already pointed to a strong showing for the ruling bloc led by Kishida – an Abe protege.
 
Campaigning was halted on Friday after Abe’s killing, but politicians resumed pre-election activities on Saturday.
 
Polls opened at 7am on Sunday (22:00 GMT on Saturday) and close at 8pm (11:00 GMT). Media reports said 15.3 percent of voters had cast absentee ballots in advance.
 
A strong showing at the polls could help Kishida consolidate his rule, giving the former banker from Hiroshima a chance to carry out his goal of boosting defense spending.
 
Polls last week showed the LDP winning at least 60 of the 125 seats being contested on Sunday, compared with the 55 it now holds, allowing it to maintain the majority in the chamber that it holds with Komeito.
 
Reaching 69 seats in the upper house would give the LDP a majority, a threshold that had been seen as a stretch prior to Abe’s killing.
