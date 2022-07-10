Iran Opposed to Foreign Interference in Syria: President

Islam Times - President Ebrahim Raisi reaffirmed Iran’s support for peace and stability in Syria and expressed its opposition to any foreign interference in the Arab country.

Reaffirming Iran’s unwavering support for the axis of resistance, particularly for Syria, Raisi said, “Iran backs the establishment of peace and stability and opposes any foreign interference in Syria.”

He also stressed the need to carry out the agreements that have been signed during the Syrian president’s recent visit to Tehran.

For his part, President Bashar al-Assad congratulated the people and government of Iran on Eid al-Adha, sending his regards to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

The enemies of Syria and Iran are getting weaker day by day in the face of the axis of resistance, he added.

President Assad also noted that Syria and Iran are at the same front, expressing hope that the two nations would achieve growing success at the internal and external arenas.

The president of Syria visited Iran on May 8 and held meetings with Ayatollah Khamenei and President Raisi.

It was the second time Assad visited Iran after the eruption of a civil war in Syria in 2011.

