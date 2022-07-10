0
Sunday 10 July 2022 - 10:50

Biden: US Continues to Increase Pressure until Iran Returns to Deal

Story Code : 1003654
Biden: US Continues to Increase Pressure until Iran Returns to Deal
“Next week, I’ll travel to the Middle East to start a new and more promising chapter of America’s engagement there,” Joe Biden wrote.
 
United States found itself isolated in UN
 
Pointing to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he added: “After my predecessor reneged on a nuclear deal that was working, Iran had passed a law mandating the rapid acceleration of its nuclear program. Then, when the last administration sought to condemn Iran for this action in the UN Security Council, the United States found itself isolated and alone.”
 
Biden said Trump abandoned the JCPOA with no plan for what might replace it. 
 
“My administration will continue to increase diplomatic and economic pressure until Iran is ready to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, as I remain prepared to do,” he added.
 
The US president once again regarded Iran’s peaceful nuclear program as one of the “challenges” in the region.
 
Meanwhile, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi denounces the West’s refusal to abandon its constant accusations against Iran amid ongoing negotiations about the potential restoration of the Islamic Republic’s 2015 agreement with world countries.
 
The US left the pact, officially known as the JCPOA, in 2018. It then returned the sanctions that the accord had lifted.
 
Since last year, Vienna has been hosting many rounds of talks among the remaining parties of the JCPOA to examine the prospect of the deal’s revival.
 
Recently, the Qatari capital of Doha finished hosting two days of follow-up negotiations.
 
The Western side has almost never either stopped or toned down its unconstructive claims against Tehran’s peaceful nuclear energy program and the quality of the country’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
 
