Johnson Reportedly Considering Leaving Politics Altogether

Islam Times - The outgoing British prime minister has reportedly considered leaving politics altogether amid his fallout.

Another insider said Johnson “is taking stock and seeing where we are. He is not standing down now, but that’s not saying he will stand again.”

The report said after a run of by-election defeats in southern Tory seats, Johnson has decided he cannot force a by-election in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

The newspaper said on Saturday citing sources that Johnson is deciding whether to remain in the Commons or to choose another path and return to the writing and after-dinner speaking that he busied himself with before 2016.

Earlier, The Telegraph reported that Former British health and foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, who lost to Boris Johnson in 2019, as well as Sajid Javid, another former health secretary, have announced that they are joining the race to succeed Johnson as UK prime minister.

Both Hunt, 55, and Javid, 52, revealed their intention to lead the Conservative Party and become the country’s prime minister in separate interviews with The Telegraph on Saturday. They both said they would cut corporation tax from the current 25% to 15% if they were to become prime minister.

Outgoing UK Prime Minister and Tory leader Boris Johnson has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of scandals over violations of COVID-19 regulations throughout 2020 and 2021.

Earlier this week, another scandal with the appointment of Christopher Pincher, who was vetted by Johnson as deputy chief whip of the Conservatives despite accusations of sexual misconduct, led to a string of resignations and eventually forced Johnson to step down both as the prime minister and head of the UK’s Conservative Party. He will remain in office until a new appointment is made.

“He’s taking this weekend to think about it. I don’t think he’s decided yet,” one source told the newspaper on Saturday, according to Sputnik News.