Sunday 10 July 2022 - 10:56

Report: US, Allies Likely Incapable of Sustaining Current Level of Support for Ukraine

Despite the fact that US President Joe Biden has vowed to stand with Ukraine for "as long as it takes", no one expects more billions of support for Ukraine when Washington’s currently authorized aid package of $54 billion in military and other assistance runs out, the newspaper said on Saturday.
 
Officials admitted to the daily that US and European stocks of weapons will run low at some point and it would be hard to sustain the same level of material support as war fatigue grows.
 
The NYT added that military aid for Ukraine passed by Congress is expected to last into the second quarter of next year.
 
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
 
In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
 
On Friday, US President Joe Biden authorized a new $400 million drawdown of additional military assistance to Ukraine. The US Defense Department announced the aid package includes four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 1,000 rounds of 155 millimeter artillery munitions with greater precision capabilities, counter battery systems and other equipment.
 
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday Russian forces have destroyed over 1,500 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of Ukraine, as well as almost 4,000 tanks, since the beginning of the special military operation in the country.
 
"All in all, 239 airplanes, 137 helicopters, 1,503 unmanned aerial vehicles, 353 surface-to-air missile systems, 3,994 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 738 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,117 field artillery guns and mortars and 4,099 special military motor vehicles have been eliminated since the start of the special military operation," the spokesperson continued.
