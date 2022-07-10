Lapid: We Maintain The Freedom to Act against Iran, Extend Hand to KSA

Islam Times - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid urged the international community Sunday to “resolute international action” against Iran’s nuclear program. The PM is set to meet with US President Joe Biden during a visit to the Middle East from July 13-16, which includes meetings with Israeli officials, the Palestinian Authority, and Saudi rulers.

Moreover, the Israeli PM also called for the sanctioning of Iran when he stated that the “international response to this must be resolute. The [UN] Security Council must employ the full force of its sanctions,” adding that “Israel, for its part, reserves full diplomatic and operational freedom in its fight against a nuclear Iran. Israel will not stand idly by when someone is trying to harm it.”

Lapid also appeared to be threatening the Iranians and seeking US support when he said that “Our security forces know how to get to anyone, anywhere, and they will. We will discuss the issue of expanding [Israeli-American] security collaboration against all threats.”

As for the Israeli-Saudi relations, Lapid noted that they will extend their hand to Saudi Arabia as he asserted that “From Jerusalem [occupied Al-Quds], the president’s plane will fly to Saudi Arabia, bringing with it a message of peace and hope from us. Israel extends its hand in peace to all the nations in the region. We call on them to establish ties with us and change history – for the sake of our children.”

“On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden, one of the best friends Israel has ever had in American politics, will arrive,” adding that “This visit will focus both on risks and on opportunities. When discussing risks, we will focus primarily on Iran. Yesterday [Saturday] we learned that Iran was using advanced centrifuges to enrich uranium, in direct violation of the agreements to which it is party,” Lapid commented ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting.