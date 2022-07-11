0
Monday 11 July 2022 - 00:23

14 Killed after Bar Shootout in South Africa: Police

Story Code : 1003700
“We were called in the early hours of the morning, around 12:30 am (2230 GMT),” mentioned police lieutenant Elias Mawela after the shooting that happened overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

Police initially confirmed that 12 people had died after arriving at the scene, but two later died of their injuries, Mawela added.

The lieutenant noted that 10 people were been injured and three others are in critical condition, with teenagers among the casualties.

The Sun quoted Mawela as saying that “Primary investigations suggest the people were enjoying themselves in the tavern” when suspects “just came in and shot at them randomly.”

“The age range is just an estimation from my detectives to say they are between 19 and 35 years,” the police lieutenant told outlet ENCA.

Orlando police station commander Brigadier Nonhlanhla Kubeka said that further information will be released soon.
