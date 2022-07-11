0
Monday 11 July 2022 - 00:25

US Navy Jet Blown Off USS Harry S. Truman in Mediterranean

The Super Hornet was part of Carrier Air Wing 1 aboard the USS Harry S. Truman. The Nimitz-class carrier is itself part of the US Sixth Fleet.

At the time of the incident, the carrier was in the Mediterranean Sea, although the Sixth Fleet did not specify where exactly it was (a few days prior it was reported as being near the Ionian Sea). It’s also unclear if anyone was inside the fighter jet when the “unexpected” weather blew the plane overboard.

“One sailor received minor injuries while conducting operations during the unexpected heavy weather,” the Italy-based U.S. 6th Fleet said in a statement. “The Sailor is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.”

No other details were released Sunday about the mishap, which remains under investigation.
