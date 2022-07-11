0
Monday 11 July 2022 - 00:28

Saudi Coalition Launches Artillery Attack on Yemen; 17 Killed, Wounded

Backed by the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, invaded Yemen in March 2015.

The Saudi regime's artillery attacks on Shadda of Sa'ada governorate left 17 civilians killed and wounded. 

Most of the wounded civilians are in severe conditions.

The attacks on Yemen came as the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg extended the ceasefire for two months. 

At the end of the seventh year of the war, the Yemenis and Saudis agreed on a two-month ceasefire through the mediation of the UN, which was implemented in April and extended in June for the next two months. 

According to the ceasefire agreed upon on April 2, 18 ships carrying fuel were supposed to enter Al-Hodeida Port and two scheduled flights in a week from Sanaa Airport, but the Saudi regime frequently seized the ships and did not allow the flights. 
