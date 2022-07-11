0
Monday 11 July 2022 - 01:11

Japan's Ruling Party Projected to Win Vote Marred by Abe Assassination

Story Code : 1003703
Japan
According to an exit poll by public broadcaster NHK, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), of which Abe was a senior figure, and its junior coalition partner Komeito were on track to win between 69 and 83 of the 125 seats up for grabs in Sunday's vote.

The exit poll said the party was projected to win 59 to 69 of the upper house seats contested, up from the 55 it previously held. Reaching 69 seats would give the LDP a majority on its own, a threshold seen as a stretch before Abe's killing.

"Former Prime Minister Abe, who came to support me, was shot in an act of terrorism in the midst of our election campaign," LDP candidate Kei Sato said after NHK projected he would win his seat in Nara region.

"But we continued our campaign in the belief that we must not cave into terrorism or fear it - we must overcome it. I hope to travel to Tokyo tomorrow to tell former Prime Minister Abe himself of this victory," he added.

A high turnout and strong showing at the polls could help Kishida consolidate his rule, providing the former banker with a chance to achieve his goal of boosting military spending. It might also allow him to revise Japan's pacifist constitution, a dream Abe never achieved.

Abe was delivering a stump speech near a train station in the western city of Nara on Friday when he was shot by an assailant. Japanese media said a man opened fire on the 67-year-old from behind with an apparently homemade gun as he spoke to a crowd.

NHK quoted the suspect, identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, as telling police he was dissatisfied with Abe and wanted to kill him.

Yamagami has been quoted as saying that he had no political motivation for the murder, and simply held a grudge against the premier due to his family's financial problems which were somehow linked to an unspecified organization affiliated with Abe.
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE Relations with Israel
UAE Relations with Israel
Biden: US Continues to Increase Pressure until Iran Returns to Deal
Biden: US Continues to Increase Pressure until Iran Returns to Deal
10 July 2022
Johnson Reportedly Considering Leaving Politics Altogether
Johnson Reportedly Considering Leaving Politics Altogether
10 July 2022
Report: US, Allies Likely Incapable of Sustaining Current Level of Support for Ukraine
Report: US, Allies Likely Incapable of Sustaining Current Level of Support for Ukraine
10 July 2022
Putin Warns: Sanctions Risk Energy Price Catastrophe
Putin Warns: Sanctions Risk Energy Price Catastrophe
9 July 2022
US Seeks to Drag Out Conflict in Ukraine by Supplying It with New Weapons: Embassy
US Seeks to Drag Out Conflict in Ukraine by Supplying It with New Weapons: Embassy
9 July 2022
A C-130 Hercules is seen on the flight line at al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, on June 28, 2016.
Israeli officials secretly sent to Qatar to bolster security ties with US military
9 July 2022
Syria’s Assad inaugurates projects in first visit to Aleppo since liberation from terrorists
Syria’s Assad inaugurates projects in first visit to Aleppo since liberation from terrorists
9 July 2022
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (C) receives Israeli minister of military affairs Benny Gantz in Ramallah on July 7, 2022.
‘Service to Israeli enemy’: Palestinian resistance slams Abbas for meeting Israeli minister
9 July 2022
A US weapons shipment to Ukraine is shown arriving at Boryspil Airport near Kiev last January.
Pentagon plans ‘years’ of military aid to Ukraine
9 July 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message to 2022 Hajj: US, “Israeli” Failure Clearly Seen in Palestine, Lebanon & the Region
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message to 2022 Hajj: US, “Israeli” Failure Clearly Seen in Palestine, Lebanon & the Region
8 July 2022
Putin: Russia Hasn’t Really Started Anything Yet
Putin: Russia Hasn’t Really Started Anything Yet
8 July 2022
Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Feared Dead After Being Shot at Campaign Event
Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Feared Dead After Being Shot at Campaign Event
8 July 2022