‘Disgrace’ for Sweden's Human Rights as Nouri Barred from Meeting Family, Held in Solitary for 32 Months

Islam Times - Iran’s top human rights official has condemned Sweden’s violation of basic human rights with regard to illegally-detained former Iranian official Hamid Nouri as he has been held in solitary confinement for nearly three years and barred from meeting family in person.

Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks on Sunday in a meeting with Nouri’s son in Tehran.The official slammed Nouri’s “arbitrary” detention and his “illegal” trial in Sweden.Sweden has also violated the basic human rights principles in this period, he said, noting that holding Nouri in solitary confinement for the past 32 months is a disgrace in the history of human rights in Sweden.Gharibabadi also briefed his son on the measures implemented by the Judiciary Branch and other Iranian organizations for following up on the case of the ex-official’s illegal detainment.Nouri was arrested upon arrival in Sweden at Stockholm Airport in November 2019 and was immediately imprisoned. Swedish prosecutors have requested the maximum penalty of life imprisonment for Nouri, accusing the former Iranian judiciary official of prisoner abuse in 1988.The charges against Nouri stem from accusations leveled against him by members of the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO). His accusers allege Nouri was involved in the execution and torture of MKO members in 1988. Nouri vehemently rejects the allegation.“The Islamic Republic of Iran will do its utmost to free him,” Gharibabadi stressed.Nouri’s son explained the conditions of his father in the Swedish prison, citing the Swedish forces' inhumane treatment of his father during the past 32 months.“Swedish authorities have not yet accepted my father’s request to visit an ophthalmologist,” he regretted.“Although my mother and sister have traveled to Sweden to visit him, Swedish authorities have not allowed any meetings between them,” he added.According to the latest reports, judicial officials in Sweden have changed his cell, but his conditions have not improved and he is still kept in a solitary cell despite grave concerns about his health.The ex-official said he has had only two short calls with his family over the past 53 days under strict control and in the presence of an interpreter.For the first time, Nouri also gave details of his physical torture by Swedish police. “Three Swedish policemen inflicted severe blows on my head and ears due to which I still feel pain and problems in my ears.”He said “no human rights organization has come to me or is following up on my case” despite his long-running solitary confinement.