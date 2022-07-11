0
Monday 11 July 2022 - 01:45

US-backed SDF Militants Abduct Ten Civilians in Northeastern Syria amid Growing Public Anger

Speaking on anonymity, local sources told Syria’s official news agency SANA that SDF militants stormed people’s houses in the villages of Okaz, Akrash, and Safaneh, which lie in the eastern countryside of the province, on Saturday and took ten people away.

The sources added that the US-backed militants took away the captives to an unknown location.

Moreover, informed sources from the town of Tal Hamis, who asked not to be named, said US occupation forces have kidnapped three young members of a family and taken them away to an unknown location.

The sources said locals poured into the streets following the abduction, blocked main roads into and out of the town, and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the young men.

The developments took place on the same day that a motorcycle bomb attack struck a checkpoint manned by US-sponsored SDF militants in Hasakah city.

SANA, citing local sources, said a rigged motorcycle exploded as soon as it arrived at the checkpoint.

The source added that the explosion left no casualties at the site.

Security conditions are reportedly deteriorating in the areas controlled by the SDF in Syria’s northern and northeastern Provinces of Raqqah, Hasakah, and Dayr al-Zawr amid ongoing raids and arrests of civilians by the US-sponsored militants.
