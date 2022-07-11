0
Monday 11 July 2022 - 03:33

Ukrainian Army Shells Settlements in Donbass with Uragan

Story Code : 1003712
According to it, two Uragan rockets were fired at the settlements of Panteleymonovka and Mikhailovka north of Donetsk and five Grad rockets hit the Golmovsky settlement in northern Gorlovka. Additionally, Panteleymonovka was shelled six times using 155-mm caliber howitzers, TASS reported.

Earlier on Sunday, the residential districts of Donetsk were shelled with 22 155-mm caliber missiles. Additionally, the Ukrainian army launched six MLRS rockets at the Stepano-Krynka settlement near Shakhtersk approximately 50 kilometers east of Donetsk.

Over Saturday, the Ukrainian army fired 265 munitions of various types and calibers at the DPR, including Grad and Uragan rockets.
