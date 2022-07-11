0
Monday 11 July 2022 - 07:46

Developing world to face wave of defaults

Story Code : 1003744
Developing world to face wave of defaults

“With the low-income countries, debt risks and debt crises are not hypothetical,” the World Bank’s Chief Economist Carmen Reinhart told the agency on Saturday. “We’re pretty much already there.”

Over the past six months, there’s reportedly been a doubling in the number of emerging markets with sovereign debt that trades at highly distressed levels, meaning yields that indicate investors believe default is a real possibility.

Another cause for major concern reportedly arises from a potential “domino effect” that commonly occurs when scared investors begin yanking money out of countries with economic problems.

In June, traders reportedly pulled $4 billion out of emerging-market bonds and stocks, marking a fourth straight month of outflows.

Probable defaults may be followed by political instability. Earlier this year, Sri Lanka was the first nation to stop paying its foreign bondholders, burdened by unwieldy food and fuel costs that fueled protests and political chaos. 

“Populations suffering from high food prices and shortages of supplies can be a tinderbox for political instability,” Barclays has said, as quoted by Bloomberg.
Comment


Featured Stories
How Is Riyadh Instrumentalizing Hajj for Normalization with Tel Aviv?
How Is Riyadh Instrumentalizing Hajj for Normalization with Tel Aviv?
Britain
Boris Johnson finally forced to resign as PM
11 July 2022
Israel’s Iron Dome no match for Russian firepower
Israel’s Iron Dome no match for Russian firepower
11 July 2022
UAE Relations with Israel
UAE Relations with Israel
By Mohsen Pakaein
10 July 2022
Biden: US Continues to Increase Pressure until Iran Returns to Deal
Biden: US Continues to Increase Pressure until Iran Returns to Deal
10 July 2022
Johnson Reportedly Considering Leaving Politics Altogether
Johnson Reportedly Considering Leaving Politics Altogether
10 July 2022
Report: US, Allies Likely Incapable of Sustaining Current Level of Support for Ukraine
Report: US, Allies Likely Incapable of Sustaining Current Level of Support for Ukraine
10 July 2022
Putin Warns: Sanctions Risk Energy Price Catastrophe
Putin Warns: Sanctions Risk Energy Price Catastrophe
9 July 2022
US Seeks to Drag Out Conflict in Ukraine by Supplying It with New Weapons: Embassy
US Seeks to Drag Out Conflict in Ukraine by Supplying It with New Weapons: Embassy
9 July 2022
A C-130 Hercules is seen on the flight line at al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, on June 28, 2016.
Israeli officials secretly sent to Qatar to bolster security ties with US military
9 July 2022
Syria’s Assad inaugurates projects in first visit to Aleppo since liberation from terrorists
Syria’s Assad inaugurates projects in first visit to Aleppo since liberation from terrorists
9 July 2022
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (C) receives Israeli minister of military affairs Benny Gantz in Ramallah on July 7, 2022.
‘Service to Israeli enemy’: Palestinian resistance slams Abbas for meeting Israeli minister
9 July 2022
A US weapons shipment to Ukraine is shown arriving at Boryspil Airport near Kiev last January.
Pentagon plans ‘years’ of military aid to Ukraine
9 July 2022