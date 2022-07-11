Israel’s Iron Dome no match for Russian firepower

Islam Times - Ukraine’s defense minister says the country has no need for the Israeli regime’s much hyped-up Iron Dome missile system, describing it as an inadequate choice against Russian firepower.

Oleksii Reznikov made the remarks on Saturday, addressing a Forbes summit, Yahoo News reported.“We all know the name Iron Dome, but even it does not give 100% protection,” he said.“In fact, I’ve been to Israel and talked to their manufacturers and state enterprises. Iron Dome was built [for protection] against slow, low-altitude, low-impact missiles that were basically made in garages. Iron Dome does not protect against cruise and ballistic missiles,” the defense chief added.Ukraine has been the subject of a Russian military operation since February 24, with Moscow saying that the operation is aimed at “demilitarizing” the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.Back in 2014, the regions of Donetsk and its neighbor Luhansk—which together form the Donbas—declared themselves independent republics, refusing to recognize Ukraine’s Western-backed government. The declaration of independence was ensued by a conflict between the region’s pro-Russian forces and the Ukrainian military.Ordering the operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the mission was aimed at “defending people who for eight years were suffering persecution and genocide by the Kiev regime.”Also on Saturday, Russia’s ambassador to London said his country was going to liberate the entire Donbas and was also unlikely to pull out of the vast expanses of Ukraine’s south, which it has captured since the launch of the military operation.Reznikov’s remarks concerning the Iron Dome came more than a year after the occupying regime pitted the missile system against Palestinian rockets during its last wholesale war against the Gaza Strip, only to find the multi-million-dollar high-tech missile system to be poorly effective in the face of thousands of retaliatory rockets fired from the direction of the coastal sliver.