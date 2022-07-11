Boris Johnson finally forced to resign as PM

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement in front of 10 Downing Street in central London on July 7, 2022. Johnson resigned as leader of Britain's Conservative party, paving the way for the selection of a new prime minister after dozens of ministers quit his government over 48 hours of frenzied political drama.

Islam Times - The British Prime Minister fought as hard as he could, but he finally gave in. Boris Johnson has resigned as the Conservative Party leader, which will pave the way for a successor to replace him as the British Prime Minister, after over 50 conservative members of parliament quit the government within two days.

He will however continue as Prime Minister until autumn. The Tory leadership race will take place this summer and the winner shall replace Boris Johnson by October.Boris Johnson's tenure as PM plunged into crisis following the dramatic resignations of the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, and the Health Secretary, Sajid Javid.Mr Javid, who served as the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, referenced Mr Johnson's failed leadership as the reason for quitting his post.Further resignations have followed with education ministers, Will Quince and Robin Walker, and ministerial aide, Laura Trott, also quitting.Johnson was under mounting pressure after apologizing for appointing MP Christopher pincher to a role involved in offering pastoral care to his party, even after being briefed that the politician had been the subject of complaints about sexual misconduct.Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s toxic personality and the scandals that surrounded him drowned his political life, thus, he found himself to have fallen out of favour with the general public in the UK.Prior to his resignation, a snap YouGov poll found that 69% of Britons thought that Johnson should step down as Prime Minister.The Timing of his resignation could not have been any worse. The UK is experiencing an unprecedented cost of living crisis.Many Britons are struggling to cope with rising fuel and food prices. Economists say that the country is now heading for a sharp slowdown, or possibly a recession.Currently, with a new administration set to take the helm in September, or early October, the real concern which remains for the UK is how it will cope with the economic crisis until then.This is not to dismiss the fact that there are no guarantees that the new administration will be able to deal with the economic onslaught that will be piled on it.