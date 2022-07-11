Hamas Calls for More Support for Palestine and Al-Aqsa

Islam Times - The Head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), in a message to the heads, leaders, and scholars of the Ummah, called for more support for Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed the Eid al-Adha prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem al-Quds amid Israeli forces' heavy presence.In a message on Sunday, Ismail Haniyeh warned that the first Qibla of the Muslims was exposed to the aggression of the Israeli invaders, and the Muslims could not enter it freely."Right to freedom of worship has been taken away from Muslim in Al-Aqsa mosque, and the Zionist enemy is still seeking to divide time and the place of the mosque or its destruction through excavations, Hamas leader, added.Haniya's remarks came when US President Joe Biden would visit Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the West Bank during his trip to the Middle East on July 13-16 and will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.Meanwhile, Palestinians believe that Biden's visit will not make any difference in Palestine's political and living reality.Haniyeh stated that Israeli aggressions and crimes require serious and constructive action and efforts to liberate Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque so that Muslims can freely enter this mosque and worship.The head of the political office of Hamas said that the Palestinian nation and all the region's nations are looking forward to the actions of their leaders."We all hope that these efforts and actions will be used to serve the great and important issues of the Ummah, and at the top of that, the Holy Mosque and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and that everyone will work for the honor, dignity, rights, and defense of their sanctuaries," he stated.On Saturday, the Palestinian people came from different parts of Al-Quds and the West Bank to the Al-Aqsa Mosque to participate in the Eid al-Adha ceremony.This massive presence took place despite the severe sabotage of the Zionist regime and the security measures in the occupied Al-Quds.