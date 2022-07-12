0
Tuesday 12 July 2022 - 00:24

Opposition Blasts Macron’s Alleged “Secret Deal” with Uber

Story Code : 1003827
Opposition Blasts Macron’s Alleged “Secret Deal” with Uber
According to a Le Monde report published on Sunday, between 2014 and 2016 Uber made a “secret deal” with Macron, who was the economy minister at the time. The would-be collaboration between Macron and Uber was presumably intended to boost to the company’s standing in France by watering down stringent labor laws.

Uber reportedly found a willing partner in Macron, which allowed the two sides to reach an agreement that would "ensure that France works for Uber so that Uber could work in and for France".

The revelations have drawn ire from a slew of French opposition figures, with Mathilde Panot, parliamentary leader of the left-wing France Unbowed party, describing the alleged dealings as the “pillage of the country.”

“Advisor and minister to [former French President] François Hollande and lobbyist for a US multinational aiming to permanently deregulate labor law,” she tweeted “And all this in contempt of court decisions.”

Fabien Roussel, National Secretary of the French Communist Party, denounced the leaks as “damning,” and “against all our rules, all our social achievements and against the rights of workers.”

The French right claimed “Emmanuel Macron's career is marked by a cliché, a common thread: serving private interests, often foreign, putting them before the national ones,” tweeted Jordan Bardella, acting president of the right-wing National Rally party.

At the same time, the president’s office tried to mitigate the fallout, telling the AFP news agency that as economy minister, Macron “naturally” had contacts with “many companies involved in the profound change in services” that “should be facilitated by unravelling certain administrative or regulatory locks.”

According to the leaked documents, however, Macron didn’t just turn a sympathetic ear to Uber, he even allegedly suggested that the firm should hand in “ready-made” amendments to the deputies he had good relations with, while being the company’s go-to-person if its premises were raided by French authorities.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Calls for More Support for Palestine and Al-Aqsa
Hamas Calls for More Support for Palestine and Al-Aqsa
US-led Regional Defense System Provokes Iran
US-led Regional Defense System Provokes Iran
11 July 2022
How Is Riyadh Instrumentalizing Hajj for Normalization with Tel Aviv?
How Is Riyadh Instrumentalizing Hajj for Normalization with Tel Aviv?
11 July 2022
Britain
Boris Johnson finally forced to resign as PM
11 July 2022
Israel’s Iron Dome no match for Russian firepower
Israel’s Iron Dome no match for Russian firepower
11 July 2022
UAE Relations with Israel
UAE Relations with Israel
By Mohsen Pakaein
10 July 2022
Biden: US Continues to Increase Pressure until Iran Returns to Deal
Biden: US Continues to Increase Pressure until Iran Returns to Deal
10 July 2022
Johnson Reportedly Considering Leaving Politics Altogether
Johnson Reportedly Considering Leaving Politics Altogether
10 July 2022
Report: US, Allies Likely Incapable of Sustaining Current Level of Support for Ukraine
Report: US, Allies Likely Incapable of Sustaining Current Level of Support for Ukraine
10 July 2022
Putin Warns: Sanctions Risk Energy Price Catastrophe
Putin Warns: Sanctions Risk Energy Price Catastrophe
9 July 2022
US Seeks to Drag Out Conflict in Ukraine by Supplying It with New Weapons: Embassy
US Seeks to Drag Out Conflict in Ukraine by Supplying It with New Weapons: Embassy
9 July 2022
A C-130 Hercules is seen on the flight line at al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, on June 28, 2016.
Israeli officials secretly sent to Qatar to bolster security ties with US military
9 July 2022
Syria’s Assad inaugurates projects in first visit to Aleppo since liberation from terrorists
Syria’s Assad inaugurates projects in first visit to Aleppo since liberation from terrorists
9 July 2022