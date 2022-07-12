IRGC Official: ‘Arab NATO’ Ineffective in Face of Resistance Front

Islam Times - A senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the US plan to form a so-called regional defense alliance with Israel and a number of Arab countries will fail like previous coalitions formed against the resistance front.

Brigadier General Yadollah Javani made the remarks on Monday while talking about US President Joe Biden’s forthcoming visit to the West Asia region and Washington’s plan to build a regional security alliance to fight off what it calls the threat from Iran.Discussions on the plan are still at an early stage and have already met resistance from several Arab countries who refuse to do business with Israel.“When the United States and the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia were at the peak of their power, the coalitions that they built to counter the resistance front and the Islamic Republic had no other result, but failure,” Javani said in his remarks.“An example is the coalition that the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia formed along with many other countries against the oppressed nation of Yemen. However, they got nothing, but humiliating defeat,” the IRGC commander said.He mentioned the alliance formed by the United States, Saudi Arabia and “about 100 European and regional countries” to bring down the government of Syria as another example, saying, “Despite spending trillions of dollars over these years ... everybody saw they were defeated and today, the resistance front is more powerful than ever before.”“Therefore, it is quite easy to predict the possible fate of the [so-called] Arab NATO. Compared to the past coalitions, the new alliance will be even weaker and lack effectiveness in the face of the resistance front and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the IRGC commander said.He added that the existing trends in the West Asia region prove that the US has to leave the region followed by the annihilation of the Zionist regime and their allies “and there is no factor to change these trends.”In a tweet on Sunday, Iran’s Nour News, which is close to the country’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), slammed a US-led plan to form a so-called joint defense pact with Israel and some regional Arab states, warning that a decisive response will await any threat against the country's security.