0
Tuesday 12 July 2022 - 02:29

Saudi Airstrikes in Yemen 'Gross Violation of Ceasefire'

Story Code : 1003839
Saudi Airstrikes in Yemen
He said that Saudi aggressor coalition still continue to sabotage ceasefire by violating it and disrupting flights as well as preventing movement of Yemeni ships, Al-Mayadeen reported.

Martyrdom of Yemenis in border areas by Saudi aggressor coalition is a gross and widespread violation of ceasefire, Abdul-Salam added.

A number of 17 Yemenis were martyred and injured on Sunday due to the shooting of Saudi border guards.  

A UN-brokered ceasefire was established in Yemen from April 2 for a period of two months, the most important of which was the arrival of 18 fuel-carrying Yemeni ships at Al Hudaydah ports and permission of two weekly round-trip flights from Sana'a Airport.
Comment


Featured Stories
Activists take part in a Candlelight vigil outside the UN ESCWA building to denounce the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh.
US government lets Israel off the hook in the case of Palestinian-American journalist’s death
Hamas Calls for More Support for Palestine and Al-Aqsa
Hamas Calls for More Support for Palestine and Al-Aqsa
11 July 2022
US-led Regional Defense System Provokes Iran
US-led Regional Defense System Provokes Iran
11 July 2022
How Is Riyadh Instrumentalizing Hajj for Normalization with Tel Aviv?
How Is Riyadh Instrumentalizing Hajj for Normalization with Tel Aviv?
11 July 2022
Britain
Boris Johnson finally forced to resign as PM
11 July 2022
Israel’s Iron Dome no match for Russian firepower
Israel’s Iron Dome no match for Russian firepower
11 July 2022
UAE Relations with Israel
UAE Relations with Israel
By Mohsen Pakaein
10 July 2022
Biden: US Continues to Increase Pressure until Iran Returns to Deal
Biden: US Continues to Increase Pressure until Iran Returns to Deal
10 July 2022
Johnson Reportedly Considering Leaving Politics Altogether
Johnson Reportedly Considering Leaving Politics Altogether
10 July 2022
Report: US, Allies Likely Incapable of Sustaining Current Level of Support for Ukraine
Report: US, Allies Likely Incapable of Sustaining Current Level of Support for Ukraine
10 July 2022
Putin Warns: Sanctions Risk Energy Price Catastrophe
Putin Warns: Sanctions Risk Energy Price Catastrophe
9 July 2022
US Seeks to Drag Out Conflict in Ukraine by Supplying It with New Weapons: Embassy
US Seeks to Drag Out Conflict in Ukraine by Supplying It with New Weapons: Embassy
9 July 2022
A C-130 Hercules is seen on the flight line at al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, on June 28, 2016.
Israeli officials secretly sent to Qatar to bolster security ties with US military
9 July 2022