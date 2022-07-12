Former Israeli PM Admits MBS Role in Signing 'Abraham Accords'

Islam Times - The former Israeli prime minister admitted for the first time that the Saudi Crown Prince played a significant role in the signing of several normalization agreements between Israel and some of the Arab states, known as the 'Abraham Accords'.

Israeli media relayed the appreciation of the leader of the Israeli opposition, Benjamin Netanyahu, to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS), for his contribution to the completion of the four so-called "Abraham Accords".Netanyahu said that in case he assumes leadership once again, then he intends to achieve full "peace agreements" with Saudi Arabia, as well as with other Arab states.The statements came ahead of an upcoming visit by US President Joe Biden to the Middle East, during which he will meet with Palestinian and Israeli occupation officials.According to Israeli media, Biden plans to meet with Netanyahu during his upcoming visit to "Israel".This is the first time in an Israeli official openly highlighted bin Salman's clear contribution to the signing of the normalization agreements with the Israeli occupation.The UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan were part of the so-called "Abraham Accords" brokered by former US President Donald Trump's administration in 2020 to normalize relations with "Israel".On Monday, the political affairs commentator for the Israeli Makan channel, Shimon Aran, revealed that a private Israeli plane "that the Israeli Mossad used in the past landed this afternoon in Riyadh."The Israeli commentator confirmed, through his account on Twitter, that the plane landed in Riyadh, apparently in preparation for US President Joe Biden's upcoming visit.Israel Hayom newspaper had previously revealed that Israeli envoys visited Riyadh several times throughout a period of time that extends for over a decade now. However, these visits have always been kept secret.There has been one exception to the secret visits and that is Netanyahu’s visit in November of 2020 to the Red Sea city of Neom, which was widely yet carefully publicized, where he met with bin Salman.Previously, Israeli Security Minister Benny Gantz had visited Saudi Arabia as chief of staff, while Aluf Meir Dagan, Tamir Pardo, and Yossi Cohen arrived as heads of Mossad and Ben Shabbat as head of the "National Security Council." The purpose of the visit was to develop security coordination, especially against Iran.Netanyahu, as did most Israeli officials, had flown to Saudi Arabia in a private plane especially leased for this occasion. At the time, it was business contacts that have matured into political, military, and security deals.In the same context, four informed US sources told Axios that the White House has been working on a “road map for normalization” between Saudi Arabia and the Israeli occupation ahead of US President Joe Biden’s visit to West Asia in July.Earlier this year, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said, “We do not view Israel as an enemy, but rather as a potential ally in the many interests that we can pursue together, but some issues must be resolved before we can reach that."