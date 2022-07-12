0
Tuesday 12 July 2022 - 02:56

Ukrainian Nationalists Plan to Accuse Russian Forces of Blowing up Lyceum in Slavyansk

Ukrainian Nationalists Plan to Accuse Russian Forces of Blowing up Lyceum in Slavyansk
According to Mizintsev, “it has been credibly determined that Ukrainian nationalists prepare another cynical provocation with death of civilians in Slavyansk, DPR, to accuse Russian Armed Forces of indiscriminate shelling of civilian objects.”

“To that extent, residents of nearby blocks are being held hostage in the building of the professional agricultural lyceum on Nauki Street under pretext of ensuring their safety. Meanwhile, the building has been rigged with explosives, and the militants plan to blow it up once Russian forces begin shelling military objects in the city,” Mizintsev said.
