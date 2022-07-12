0
Tuesday 12 July 2022 - 06:24

Race for British PM turns bitter, candidates ramp up attacks

With bitter exchanges, leaked "dodgy dossiers" and attacks on rivals’ policies, the contest could quickly turn into a large scale braw; a flurry of weekend announcements has put the total count of top job hopefuls at 11. A large number, filled with big and small names.

With former ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak top with the most Tory MP supporters so far and pro-Brexit Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt coming in 2nd.

However, critics say a long drawn out contest will deepen economic uncertainty amid a cost of living crisis.

Onlookers also fear that the race is full of candidates who have a track record of concerning policy making.

It's far too early to say who will come out on top. But what we do know is that the future of our country will rest in the hands of a minority of Tory paying members who get the final say on who runs the whole country. Something which non-Tory members may find frustrating.
