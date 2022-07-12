Yemen Human Rights Center Lambastes World's Silence toward Saudi Crimes

Islam Times - The Yemeni Human Rights Center condemned the crime of the Saudi coalition against civilians in the border villages of Saada province during the UN ceasefire, as well as the silence of the international community and the United Nations regarding the Saudi crimes.

The Saudi-led coalition's violation of the ceasefire in Yemen has killed and injured 387 Yemeni civilians, Yemen's ministry of health announced on Monday.The ceasefire in Yemen, which the Saudi coalition has repeatedly violated, was finally extended for another two months about a month ago, following UN consultations to renew it.The ceasefire includes the cessation of military operations inside Yemen and the borders, the arrival of 18 fuel-carrying ships at Al-Hudaydah ports, resuming flights at Sana'a airport, and holding a meeting between the Yemeni parties to reopen the closed roads of Taiz and other provinces.According to the Al-Masira News Channel, the Yemeni Human Rights Center announced in a statement on Tuesday that "We hold the aggressor coalition legally responsible for the crimes of its forces against Yemeni citizens and we ask the United Nations to address the violation of the rights of Yemeni citizens."This human rights center condemned the silence of the international community and the United Nations regarding the actions of the aggressor countries and their mercenaries against the Yemenis.During the past days, 17 Yemeni civilians were killed and wounded in the attacks of the Saudi army on the border areas of Saada province located in the north of Yemen.Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, has carried out a military invasion of Yemen since March 2015 and blockaded the country by land, sea, and air. The war-mongering of Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen have killed and injured hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and displaced 4 million people.