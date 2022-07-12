0
Tuesday 12 July 2022 - 10:48

WH: “Israel”-Saudi Normalization A Long Process

Story Code : 1003919
WH: “Israel”-Saudi Normalization A Long Process
Biden is set to land at Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday for a visit that will include the apartheid entity and the West Bank, before leaving for Saudi Arabia on Friday. This comes as “Israeli” officials have expressed hope for progress with Saudi Arabia during the trip.

For his part, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan played down hopes for a breakthrough in a briefing to reporters at the White House on Monday.

“With respect to ‘Israel’ and Saudi Arabia, I’m not going to get ahead of very intensive work that will be done in the course of this trip,” Sullivan said. “Normalization of any kind would be a long process.”

“Looking for progress and momentum in that direction is certainly something we’re focused on as we head off to the Middle East,” he said.

Biden will become the first US president to fly from the “Israeli” entity directly to Saudi Arabia. In a Washington Post op-ed Saturday, Biden described the flight as a “small symbol” of the warming ties between “Israel” and the Arab world and “steps toward normalization.”

Sullivan said the flight was “itself a meaningful step and an unusual step.”

“It shows the kind of promise that greater integration could hold,” he said.

Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll said Monday that normalization with Riyadh would happen in stages, unlike the surprise announcement for the Abraham Accords that saw “Israel” forge ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in 2020. Roll expressed hope that Biden’s trip will come with some progress, though.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukraine
Ukraine's Attack on City in Kherson Region Reminiscent of Hiroshima: Official
Iraqi Cyberattack Targets Tel Aviv Municipality Website
Iraqi Cyberattack Targets Tel Aviv Municipality Website
12 July 2022
Yemen Human Rights Center Lambastes World
Yemen Human Rights Center Lambastes World's Silence toward Saudi Crimes
12 July 2022
Activists take part in a Candlelight vigil outside the UN ESCWA building to denounce the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh.
US government lets Israel off the hook in the case of Palestinian-American journalist’s death
By: Robert Inlakesh
12 July 2022
Hamas Calls for More Support for Palestine and Al-Aqsa
Hamas Calls for More Support for Palestine and Al-Aqsa
11 July 2022
US-led Regional Defense System Provokes Iran
US-led Regional Defense System Provokes Iran
11 July 2022
How Is Riyadh Instrumentalizing Hajj for Normalization with Tel Aviv?
How Is Riyadh Instrumentalizing Hajj for Normalization with Tel Aviv?
11 July 2022
Britain
Boris Johnson finally forced to resign as PM
11 July 2022
Israel’s Iron Dome no match for Russian firepower
Israel’s Iron Dome no match for Russian firepower
11 July 2022
UAE Relations with Israel
UAE Relations with Israel
By Mohsen Pakaein
10 July 2022
Biden: US Continues to Increase Pressure until Iran Returns to Deal
Biden: US Continues to Increase Pressure until Iran Returns to Deal
10 July 2022
Johnson Reportedly Considering Leaving Politics Altogether
Johnson Reportedly Considering Leaving Politics Altogether
10 July 2022
Report: US, Allies Likely Incapable of Sustaining Current Level of Support for Ukraine
Report: US, Allies Likely Incapable of Sustaining Current Level of Support for Ukraine
10 July 2022