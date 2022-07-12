0
Tuesday 12 July 2022 - 22:22

Iran Dismisses US Claim on Giving Russia Drones for Ukraine War

Story Code : 1003957
Asked by reporters about the recent comments from US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan that Iran is selling modern technologies to Russia, Nasser Kanaani said on Tuesday, “The history of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation in the sphere of a series of modern technologies dates back to before the start of the war in Ukraine, and no specific development has occurred recently in this connection.
 
“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance on the Ukraine war is quite clear and has been officially declared several times,” he added.
 
Kanaani said the American official has made such a claim while “the US and the Europeans have been turning occupying and aggressive countries, including in the West Asia region, into a stockpile of their diverse lethal weapons for years”.
 
The Iranian spokesman underlined that without the Western arms, the Zionist regime would have been unable to continue with acts of aggression, crimes and occupation in the Palestinian territories for over seven decades.
 
His comments came after Sullivan told reporters on Monday that the US believes Russia is turning to Iran to provide it with “hundreds” of unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable drones, for use in the war in Ukraine.
 
He said it was unclear whether Iran had already provided any of the unmanned systems to Russia, but said the US has “information” that indicates Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use them as soon as this month.
 
“Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline,” he claimed.
