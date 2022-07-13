0
Wednesday 13 July 2022 - 00:37

UN Trying to Cover Up Saudi Crimes in Yemen’s Saada


Concurrent with the crimes committed by the Saudi-led coalition in "Saada" province in northern Yemen, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Affairs Hans Grundberg claimed in his report to the UN Security Council that the number of Yemeni civilian victims has decreased during the UN-brokered ceasefire period.
 
In response to these statements, the Yemeni Website wrote that Grundberg’s remarks have opened up accusations against United Nations' attempts to cover up the Saudi-led coalition's crimes.
 
On Sunday, Saudi Arabia's border guard forces killed and wounded 17 Yemeni civilians in a new attack in Saada province which shows the continuation of the violation of humanitarian and military ceasefire in this country.
 
The Yemeni news agency SABA reported that most of the wounded as a result of the Saudi-led coalition were in critical condition and had been transferred to a hospital in west Saada province in the north of Yemen.
 
Chief Negotiator of Yemeni National Salvation Government Mohammed Abdul-Salam in his Twitter account wrote that martyrdom of several Yemenis in the bombardment of border regions by the Saudi aggressor coalition is a gross violation of the ceasefire.
