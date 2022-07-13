0
Wednesday 13 July 2022 - 02:06

Four Killed, Wounded in Afghanistan Mosque Shooting

Story Code : 1003978
The Directorate of Information and Culture of Taliban in Helmand province issued a statement on Tuesday, stating that this incident took place on Monday in 6th district of Lashkar Gah city in the central part of Helmand province.
 
According to this announcement, a person named Nur Ahmed along with his brother and an unidentified comrade killed one person in the mosque and injured three others.
 
Helmand Department of Information and Culture has not yet explained about the motivation behind the shooting.
